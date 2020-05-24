By

The Constitution is clear—Americans have religious freedom. Politicians know that when folks gather at church they have common values and principles—moral and ethical values and principles. These folks vote against the Newsom’s and Biden’s of the world. So, why not use a virus as an excuse to keep religious people apart? Claim it is for their safety. Yet, while keeping people from the church doors, government is financing the efforts to keep the doors open for Planned Parenthood, for the purpose of promoting eugenics via abortions, the killing of babies. ““It has become abundantly clear that if we settle for permission, we will never have liberty again,” Shiflet told Fox News. “Either we have liberty to worship or we have permission to worship.” Calvary Baptist Church is not the only church to flout governmental authority. In states such as Texas and Georgia, many churches have opened their doors before being given permission only to have close up again due to pastors and church staff testing positive for the virus. In California 1200 Pastors have informed the Regressive Guv Newsom that they have the liberty to pray—and on May 31 they are going to exercise their liberty. Imagine the optics of police closing down churches and arresting hundreds of Pastors. When the Recall petitions come out in a couple of weeks, you will not need paid signature gatherers, just the Church people will be enough to create the Recall of the Regressive Governor.

Baltimore pastor tears up cease-and-desist order: ‘We’re gonna do it God’s way’

By Jack Hobbs, NY Post, 5/22/20

A pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland tore up a cease-and-desist order that he was issued during a sermon on Wednesday night, a report said.

Stacey Shiflett, who was threatened with a $5,000 fine if he continued to hold in-person services, tore up the order proclaiming, “We’re going to do it God’s way,” according to The Hill.

In a video that was posted online, Shiflett can be heard exclaiming “So I’m tearing up this cease-and-desist order right here, and I’m telling you right now, we’re gonna do it God’s way! God tells us how to worship Him, nobody else gets to do that.”

On Friday, Governor Larry Hogan said that places of worship are allowed to reopen as long as they were kept 50 percent capacity. According to Fox News, while Calvary Baptist has been complying with state occupancy laws, it has been breaching local ones. Which allows only 10 people to be at a place of worship at the time.

