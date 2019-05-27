Ban on Styrofoam Food Containers Takes Effect in San Diego,

By

Great news—the cost of take out food and “doggie bags” will go up slightly thanks to government edicts based on junk science, fear, and greed by alternative food carrying products. We now know that the Assemblyman Ting effort to outlaw cash receipts and mandate ONLY digital receipts is the brain child of a firm that creates digital receipts—that is called corruption. In the case of Styrofoam cups and food containers, hysteria was created the Earth and oceans would dissolve if Styrofoam was allowed to exist. The crying, the whining, the yelling, caused politicians to cave—and in San Diego, the home of Socialist Mayor Kevin Faulconer (he wants GOVERNMENT to own and control energy sources), the people are an easy prey. “Beginning Friday, restaurants will be barred from the sale and distribution of food service ware like bowls and cups and food containers made from polystyrene foam, also known by the commercial Dow Chemical Co. designation, Styrofoam. The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in January to ban polystyrene foam in an effort to reduce waste and environmental damage. Although some polystyrene products are recyclable, most take hundreds of years to degrade and eventually break down into small particles called microplastics, which can then be eaten by marine and terrestrial animals.” Here is a crazy thought—don’t throw Styrofoam into the ocean! I know that is radical, to believe in responsibility and common sense. The ban on Styrofoam is the same if government banned cars on the basis people had accident and were killed. I wonder in San Diego after they get rid of all sources of energy and the lights go out, will they allow fires on the beach to cook food and get some warmth. Just asking to see who much therapy they need.

Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. Berkeley has approved a 25-cent tax on disposable cups city officials say is part of an effort to eliminate restaurant waste. The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the ordinance that also forces restaurants to provide to-go containers that are compostable by January 2020. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ban on Styrofoam Food Containers Takes Effect in San Diego,

Times of San Diego, 5/24/19

The second phase of the city’s ban on polystyrene foam and single-use plastics will go into effect Friday, as some local restaurants continue to seek waivers.

Beginning Friday, restaurants will be barred from the sale and distribution of food service ware like bowls and cups and food containers made from polystyrene foam, also known by the commercial Dow Chemical Co. designation, Styrofoam.

The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in January to ban polystyrene foam in an effort to reduce waste and environmental damage. Although some polystyrene products are recyclable, most take hundreds of years to degrade and eventually break down into small particles called microplastics, which can then be eaten by marine and terrestrial animals.

“The city’s goal is to achieve zero waste by 2040,” said Mario Sierra, the city’s Environmental Services Department director. “This ordinance not only helps in achieving that goal, but also improves water quality, reduces pollution and keeps our environment healthy.”

The ban’s first phase rolled out in February, banning the distribution of plastic utensils and straws as well as polystyrene coolers, ice chests, beach toys and mooring buoys. Local restaurants with a gross annual income of less than $500,000 are eligible to file for a waiver through Feb. 23, 2020.

The waivers allow restaurants to begin distributing food service ware and containers made of recyclable materials like certain plastic and paper products. They can also assist restaurants who have a financial hardship or contractual obligations. Residents can find more information about the ordinance by visiting sandiego.gov/pf-ban.