Bank Of America Sponsors Anti-Gun Panel

The Anti-American Bank is the Bank of America—Supporters of Radical Causes and Ideology. During the Viet Nam War, Bank of America regularly took our full pages ads denouncing the United States and promoting the Communist take over and enslavement of the people of South Viet Nam—in the name of “peace”. Today they continue to be the bank of choice for those that do not approve of democracy, freedom and promote racism and hatred. “Bank of America further solidified its corporate position in favor of gun control after sponsoring an anti-gun discussion hosted by Axios on Friday. Axios co-founder Mike Allen facilitated the talk between activist and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. The event, held in Washington, D.C., occurred at 8 a.m. and had no outside sponsors beside BoA. Despite the fact that it was billed as a conversation “on gun safety in America,” there was virtually no disagreement between Hogg and Blumenthal on policy. Yet Bank of America uses armed bodyguards to move its money around. Go to B of A headquarters in North Carolina and you first have to go through armed security guards. They want Second Amendment rights to be protected—it is just they do not believe their customers should be protected. As for me, Bank of America might as well be part of the Russian collusion that Schumer and Schiff talk about. They are working hard to end our Constitutional rights.

Joe Simonson, Daily Caller, 3/23/18

Bank of America further solidified its corporate position in favor of gun control after sponsoring an anti-gun discussion hosted by Axios on Friday.

Axios co-founder Mike Allen facilitated the talk between activist and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

The event, held in Washington, D.C., occurred at 8 a.m. and had no outside sponsors beside BoA. Despite the fact that it was billed as a conversation “on gun safety in America,” there was virtually no disagreement between Hogg and Blumenthal on policy.

WATCH HOGG:

Allen asked Hogg what “the biggest mistake the media made in covering your situation?”

“Not giving black students a voice, honestly,” said Hogg. “My school’s about 25 percent black, from what I can recall, and about, I believe, 50 percent white.”

BoA was one of the earliest financial institutions to signal its support for gun control measures following the Parkland shooting. The bank said in February it would ask its clients who manufacture so-called assault weapons how they plan on helping to end mass shootings.

“An immediate step we’re taking is to engage the limited number of clients we have that manufacture assault weapons for non-military use to understand what they can contribute to this shared responsibility,” read a statement from the bank.