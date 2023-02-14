By

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

Reform California, 2/10/23

California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!

California homeowners already are being forced to pay the highest electric, gas and water rates in the nation due to costly government mandates — but things are about to get a lot worse if California Democrat politicians succeed in imposing a proposed ban on all natural gas appliances.

California Democrats are proposing to ban the use of any home appliances that use clean natural gas — and that includes a ban on everything from water and home heaters to pool heaters and even gas stoves. In fact, under the Democrats’ plan natural gas would be eventually shut off completely in every home and building in the state.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, is leading the opposition to the costly new mandate. DeMaio warns the cost of this intrusive mandate is staggering: over $30,000 per homeowner.

“California homeowners are already struggling with sky-high cost-of-living and now Democrat politicians are shamefully trying to add to those burdens with an insane home retrofit mandate to eliminate all use of natural gas,” DeMaio laments.

Despite the high cost of the proposal, California Democrats are proceeding forward with the controversial bans. In fact, more than three dozen local cities in California have already enacted a ban on any natural gas appliances for new construction. Several cities are also considering costly retrofit mandates to remove all natural gas appliances for existing homes too.

Two large cities — San Francisco and San Diego — are proceeding forward with legislation to impose deadlines of 2027 and 2035 respectively for homeowners to pay for these costly home retrofits to remove all natural gas appliances.

DeMaio says the $30,000 cost estimate per homeowner was made two years ago in an analysis commissioned by the Home Innovation Research Labs for the National Association of Home Builders and is now “likely on the low-end of cost estimates.”

In fact, the study stated:

“The retrofit cost of electrification for an existing baseline gas house ranges between $24,282 and $28,491, not including the additional cost to substitute an induction cooktop ($1,091- 1,157), install an electric vehicle charger circuit ($1,266-1,343), or install an electrical service upgrade (a potential substantial additional cost in some cases). By comparison, the retrofit cost of gas equipment and appliances for an existing baseline gas house ranges between $9,767 and $10,359 using standard efficiency equipment, and between $12,658 and $13,425 using high efficiency equipment.” (See page 6, bullet 3 HERE)

DeMaio explains that the retrofit costs are expected to skyrocket as the supply chain for electric appliance alternatives will result in massive shortages. DeMaio also says expect labor costs for electricians and other home renovation labor to skyrocket as well.

DeMaio warns that the Democrats’ climate change fixation isn’t the only driver behind the proposed mandate.

“Democrat politicians aren’t doing this mandate to save the planet from climate change — they are doing this mandate because they want to put a bunch of union electricians to work in the state and force homeowners to pay for local government permit fees,” DeMaio adds.

DeMaio also raises concerns about the state’s electricity grid’s ability to handle all-electric appliances in every building and home. “If you eliminate natural gas appliances then you will add to electricity demand — and California simply cannot produce all the energy needed with just wind or solar,” DeMaio warns.

DeMaio and his organization Reform California are fighting back against the costly mandate to ban natural gas appliances by turning it into a campaign issue for the 2024 election.

“We need concerned homeowners to step up NOW before it is too late to help us stop these crazy new retrofit mandates,” DeMaio urged.