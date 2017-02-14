BART board members propose sanctuary trains for illegal aliens

By

The Kingston Trio had a classic song in the 1950’s. It was based on a strike against the Boston MTA. One line is easy to remember, “Did he ever return, no he never returned, he will ride forever on the streets of Boston.” Looks like BART is trying to relive those glory days—in real time. At a Board meeting within the month BART is going to have a resolution declaring itself a “sanctuary transit system.” No, this is not a joke.

If passed you could as an illegal alien declare yourself a permanent rider on BART and live, eat, poop and die on the BART—and the government agency will protect you. Imagine your BART money not being used for transportation, but for the living of thousands of illegal aliens on the trains. Will BART set up showers for them? Hope so. I can not wait to see how many of the BART Directors want to turn the train system into free housing for illegal aliens. “BART Board Directors Nick Josefowitz and Lateefah Simon proposed Thursday that the transit system seek sanctuary status for its riders. The proposal is due to be scheduled at the board’s next committee meeting, said BART Board President Rebecca Saltzman. “Over 500K undocumented immigrants live in the Bay Area & many use #BART to get to their jobs, schools, places of worship & community,” Simon tweeted Thursday. “We will be safer on #BART if law enforcement is focused on real security issues & not enforcing federal immigration laws on riders.” Need another reason to stop funding the out of control BART?

East Bay Citizen, 2/9/17 BART BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BART trains already travel through three major Bay Area sanctuary cities–Oakland, San Francisco, and Berkeley. Now, the transit authority, itself, may move to become a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants using its trains.

Simon represents BART stations in Oakland, Berkeley and El Cerrito. Josefowitz represents San Francisco stations from Balboa Park to Embarcadero.

During the meeting, several public speakers charged BART Police with coordinating the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

BART General Manager Grace Crunican said, while the policy exists, it has not been enforced by BART during her tenure. “We haven’t contacted ICE in a long time,” said Crunican.

For common transit-related criminal offenses such as fare evasion, BART Police typically arrests the suspect and transports them to the local law enforcement jurisdiction, said a BART Police representative, “and we’re finished with them.”

Several public speakers describing themselves as undocumented immigrants praised the BART Board’s interest in becoming a sanctuary agency. Simon thanked law enforcement in the building for pledging not to a question those voluntarily describing their immigration status during the meeting. “I hope we continue to create a safe space for all of our riders,” said Simon.