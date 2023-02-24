By

Would you ride to work in a dirty, disease and crime ridden train? If you have to get to work, do you want to count on the unstable, unreliable BART, run by government and unions? Plus, your job can now be done in your dining room, no longer need to waste time or money getting on a train and walking several blocks to your office. “BART officials said they are working to reinvent themselves. To do this, BART said they will pay close attention to weekend ridership. “We need to partner with those communities to market those destinations and the opportunities there,” Powers said. Powers said they are pulling inspiration from foreign countries like Japan. Japan makes public transit stations destinations themselves. Guess they do not know you no longer need to go into San Fran to buy drugs—they can be bought in any city in the Bay Area, openly. And, who needs to go into San Fran on the weekend to get mugged, see the homeless or be a tourist. Once you have seen San Fran you do not have to go back for several years. BART does not get it—they are the modern day horse and buggy—a relic of the past.

BART faces a financial fiasco, ridership still 60% of pre-pandemic levels

By Tom Vacar, Fox2, 2/21/23

BART faces hurdles to get back to the record average ridership of pre-pandemic days.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Of all Bay Area mass transit, BART faces the highest hurdles to get back to the record average ridership of pre-pandemic days. With federal funds run out to assist transit, many of Bay Area transit agencies face falling off a financial cliff.

BART officials on Tuesday said the pandemic changed 50 years of planning progress.

“Historically BART, that’s what we did. We moved people from their residence to their job locations, whether it’s Oakland, San Francisco, or San Jose. That’s fundamentally changed,” said Bob Powers, BART General Manager.

Since the pandemic, remote work and the possibility of a four-day work week will have meant less people rely on BART to get to work.

BART officials said they are working to reinvent themselves. To do this, BART said they will pay close attention to weekend ridership.

“We need to partner with those communities to market those destinations and the opportunities there,” Powers said.

Powers said they are pulling inspiration from foreign countries like Japan. Japan makes public transit stations destinations themselves.

Experts say to make BART successful in a post pandemic worlds, it must be safe, clean and on-time.

“If we’re to be complimentary to remote work and four-day work weeks, when folks are taking BART, whether its during the week or on the weekend, that’s what we’ve got to do. It’s got to be a pleasurable experience,” Powers said.