Those running BART were scared. Few were willing to ride the dirty, unreliable, disease ridden train. They knew that one of three trains were delayed. Smart people wanting to get to work, safe and healthy, stopped using BART. So those running BART thought that by cutting the fares in half—making the taxpayers finance the failed system. What was the result? “Average weekday ridership increased by about 16,000 between August and September, from approximately 143,000 to 159,000 weekday riders, or about 11%. Average weekend and holiday ridership increased by about 2,000 riders, from 77,000 to 79,000, or about 2.6%. In September, weekday ridership stood at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, and weekend ridership was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels. It’s impossible to know exactly how the promotion factors into BART’s month-over-month ridership growth. However, the modest increase between August and September is fairly consistent with ridership growth over previous months, which has been gradually bouncing back from its 2020 lows.” The losers are the taxpayers and the potential riders. The winners are the unions and-Administrator who get paid no matter how bad ridership becomes. If they had done nothing they would have the same ridership. Those in charge need to be replaced with real managers, not politicians.

BART fares were half-off in September. Why did ridership barely budge?

By Benjamin Schneider | Examiner, 10/19/22

What will it take to woo riders back on to BART trains? If the results of the transit agency’s September promotion are any indicator, slashing fares may not be enough.

BART riders enjoyed half-off fares for the month of September as a celebration of the system’s 50th anniversary and a promotion designed to coincide with many companies’ post-Labor Day return-to-the-office policies. Midway through October, with fares back to normal, it’s possible to look back at how the promotion may have affected ridership.

Average weekday ridership increased by about 16,000 between August and September, from approximately 143,000 to 159,000 weekday riders, or about 11%. Average weekend and holiday ridership increased by about 2,000 riders, from 77,000 to 79,000, or about 2.6%. In September, weekday ridership stood at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, and weekend ridership was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels.

It’s impossible to know exactly how the promotion factors into BART’s month-over-month ridership growth. However, the modest increase between August and September is fairly consistent with ridership growth over previous months, which has been gradually bouncing back from its 2020 lows. Over the first half of October, ridership has been relatively flat compared to the prior month, decreasing slightly on weekdays to an average of about 155,000 riders and increasing slightly on weekends to an average of 82,000 riders.

“Short-term price reductions are a valuable means of building goodwill with the public and creating positive branding,” BART spokesperson Jim Allison wrote in a statement. The promotion “had its desired effect,” Allison added. “Ridership in September was strong, and we received earned media coverage of the discount.”

Laura Tolkoff, transportation policy director at SPUR, cautions that it’s “not possible to make big, sweeping statements based on a one-month promotion.” Transit researchers typically need at least a year to see the full effects of transit cost increases or decreases.

There are many national and international examples of reduced fares boosting ridership. Here in the Bay Area, the ferry system serving the East Bay and San Francisco, reduced fares by about 30% in July 2021 to make them comparable to BART, and immediately saw strong ridership growth.

As of this spring, the ferries were at more than 50% of pre-pandemic ridership on weekdays and nearly 100% on weekends. Many of the new riders are low-income people who did not commute by ferry before the pandemic, according to WETA, but may be doing so now because of the cheaper fares.

The one-month BART fare promotion was more like a “reward for people who had already been riding,” Tolkoff said, many of whom are transit-dependent, low-income essential workers.

Vinita Goyal, executive director of the San Francisco Transit Riders Union, agreed. “What the numbers don’t show are the individual stories, the cumulative stories from friends and colleagues who took transit during that time. I’ve appreciated how that has been a financial boost for them to have reduced fares.”

BART’s own data shows that the people who have continued riding are much more likely to be low-income and to not have access to a car than the system’s pre-pandemic riders. While the September promotion undoubtedly benefited existing riders, it may not have helped convince “choice riders” to get back on board, said Emily Loper, transportation policy director for the Bay Area Council.

“For the commuters who haven’t come back to the system, the cost isn’t the biggest determining factor,” Loper said, though she added that the promotion was still worth doing.

In the Bay Area Council’s employer surveys, “the top three concerns that we hear over and over and over again are they want systems to be clean, safe and reliable,” Loper said. Those findings match the results of BART’s 2020 customer survey, the most recent one available, where the agency received the lowest marks on issues like addressing homelessness, personal safety and train cleanliness. (The survey did not ask riders about fares.)

The Bay Area Council is working on generating ideas to address these issues. “This is where we’re focusing so much of our attention right now,” Loper said, “identifying specific solutions, not just complaining that it’s not safe or clean enough.”

BART is also working on these issues, hiring unarmed safety ambassadors and increasing station and train cleaning. “The greatest factor in BART’s ridership recovery is tied to the number of commuters who are returning to the office in the new hybrid work model,” Allison said. “We believe that providing safe, reliable public transportation on a consistent basis is the key to ‘winning back’ riders.”

BART’s recovery has been slow due to the large number of white collar workers in downtown San Francisco who historically filled the trains — and who enabled the agency to earn more than half of its revenue from fares. Caltrain, another transit agency that’s heavily dependent on white collar commuters heading downtown and to Silicon Valley, has also struggled to woo back riders, recovering just 26% of its pre-pandemic weekday customers as of August.

While many white collar workers are still working remotely, it’s possible many have switched to driving to work. One indicator is Bay Bridge traffic, which is nearly even with pre-pandemic levels.

Muni has fared better than other transit systems, averaging 58% of pre-pandemic ridership on weekdays and 71% on weekends as of August. Some lines that recently saw major improvements, like the 22 Fillmore and the 49 Mission Van Ness, are actually exceeding pre-pandemic ridership.

However, Muni’s downtown light rail ridership reflects the same headwinds facing BART and Caltrain: weekday boardings on Muni trains at Montgomery and Embarcadero stations were at just 28% of pre-COVID levels in August.