BART mulls hiking fares, slashing discounts as ridership continues to fall

By

We know the OC government transportation system is losing riders, regardless of the money spent, marketing and misuse of tax dollars meant for the roads and streets. Last November BART scammed the people of the Bay Area for a $3.5 billion bond. We have since found out that BART can use current fare box money and swap it for the new money. With all the money, it still has a massive deficit and like a failed business it thinks by RAISING fares, it will get more money. In fact, it will get less money and even fewer riders. “BART fares are already slated to rise by 2.7 percent in January under an inflation-tracking policy. But the system said that adopting all the fare changes it is considering would eventually reap as much as $20 million, money that would go toward a budget shortfall of between $25 million to $35 million for the budget year that starts July 1. “The minimum fare of $1.95, which is scheduled to increase to $2 under the automatic fare-adjustment policy, could rise to $2.25 under the proposed new plan. BART officials say the change would bring rates for a single ride closer to those charged by other transit agencies. Muni charges $2.50, AC Transit, $2.10 and SamTrans, $2.25,” the paper reports.” Government transportation is more about special interests, control of the public and losing money big time. BART has shown itself to be disingenuous ( a fancy word for liar), economically inept and easily controlled by the unions and other special interests. Sell BART to Elon Musk—he will make a profit and fares could go down.

Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times, 3/9/17

BART officials are considering slashing discount rates for younger riders and seniors and raising fares for passengers who don’t use Clipper cards, as the transit system struggles to make up for multi-million dollar budget deficit.

“Nobody wants to increase fares or reduce service or do anything that has an impact on riders,” Rebecca Saltzman, president of the BART Board of Directors, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “But we have to consider all options.”

BART fares are already slated to rise by 2.7 percent in January under an inflation-tracking policy. But the system said that adopting all the fare changes it is considering would eventually reap as much as $20 million, money that would go toward a budget shortfall of between $25 million to $35 million for the budget year that starts July 1.

“The minimum fare of $1.95, which is scheduled to increase to $2 under the automatic fare-adjustment policy, could rise to $2.25 under the proposed new plan. BART officials say the change would bring rates for a single ride closer to those charged by other transit agencies. Muni charges $2.50, AC Transit, $2.10 and SamTrans, $2.25,” the paper reports.

“In an effort to persuade riders to use Clipper cards, BART is also contemplating charging more for paper tickets with magnetic strips, most of which are bought at station machines. About one-third of BART riders use the paper tickets.”

Alicia Trost, a spokesperson for BART, told the Business Times on Thursday that the board is looking at multiple options.

“The Board will give guidance to staff if we should do analysis on a variety of revenue generating options. There will be no vote taken today,” she said. “Staff is simply looking for guidance.”