BART: Ridership DOWN 70%–Sells Ugly Sweaters to Make $$

BART is desperate. Ridership is down 70%–most Bay Area tech companies still have their people working from home. Plus, who wants to go on a dirty, disease and crime ridden, unreliable train?

So, BART is selling ugly sweaters for $60. That is a joke. Anybody can go into Macy’s. Nordstrom’s or CVS and steal an ugly sweater for free—why pay?

“In a Twitter video, BART General Manager Bob Powers, wearing an extremely sought after BART holiday sweater, and Principle Vehicle Systems Engineer Charles Franz discuss new air filter installation that are meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several people responded to the tweet asking if the sweaters would be available for public purchase, and in good ol’ Christmas spirit, SF BART delivered.

The sweaters were available limited edition, but they sold out in 40 minutes.

Looks like BART is in the wrong business—they should be contesting Amazon for business instead of losing tax dollars on trains nobody wants.