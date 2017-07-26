By

One argument for creating BART was that the areas around the train stations would become economic powerhouses. Note that one 200 unit apartment was built—and “only” took ten years!!!! Government really doesn’t want housing or economic development—they want taxes, fees and high priced housing, lowered density and lots of government controls. “As the Bay Area’s traffic congestion and demand for housing near transit intensifies, sites around BART stations — totaling about 200 acres — represent some of the Bay Area’s best opportunities for transit-oriented, high-density development. But the agency’s track record shows that such projects frequently face long delays in moving forward. Any major project is complicated, but even more so on transit-agency sites. Those developments typically involve negotiations with multiple government agencies, require substantial community input, are hard to finance and require developers to replace surface parking with costly new garages. Costly garages? The developers do not pay for them. They are paid for by those that buy or rent the property. Government shows again how easy it is to raise the cost of living and push people to move to a Free State.

BART’s other delays: Development near its stations slows to a crawl

Blanca Torres, San Francisco Business Times, 7/26/17



Developers expect to break ground this fall on the first phase of a 600-unit Walnut Creek transit village. Reaching that milestone took 20 years.

Adjacent to MacArthur BART in Oakland, developers recently built or scored entitlements for 877 apartments. Planning for that started when the Backstreet Boys topped the musical charts.

By contrast, Bridge Housing’s 200 units of affordable housing at the San Leandro station was a fast starter: It moved through the approval process and into development in just a decade.

As the Bay Area’s traffic congestion and demand for housing near transit intensifies, sites around BART stations — totaling about 200 acres — represent some of the Bay Area’s best opportunities for transit-oriented, high-density development. But the agency’s track record shows that such projects frequently face long delays in moving forward.

Any major project is complicated, but even more so on transit-agency sites. Those developments typically involve negotiations with multiple government agencies, require substantial community input, are hard to finance and require developers to replace surface parking with costly new garages.

BART officials and board members, however, say the agency recognizes the need to do better.

“I don’t think developments should be taking that long,” said Rebecca Saltzman, who joined the BART board last year. Until last year, “we had not updated the transit-oriented development policy in a decade. We need to create clear expectations for developers from the outset to get projects off the ground much quicker.”

BART’s next destination

The new policy calls for BART to encourage 20,000 homes and 4.5 million square feet of commercial space on its land by 2040. Developers have delivered about 2,400 homes and about 300,000 square feet of commercial space on agency land. The agency has close to 6,000 homes and 3 million square feet of office and retail in the pipeline for BART-owned sites.

It’s part of BART’s overall goal to increase ridership, promote more car-free lifestyles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“BART sites offer one of the best opportunities in the Bay Area to create walkable transit-friendly neighborhoods rather than sprawl,” said Matt Vander Sluis, interim chief operating officer of the Greenbelt Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes smart growth and conservation.

The agency needs to accelerate development, he said, to “help solve our traffic problems, tackle housing affordability and advance sustainability.”

But transit-oriented developments often face the same type of neighborhood opposition that kills or delays many housing developments, said Jeff Andrade-Fong, a pro-housing activist who has advocated for using development on BART stations to fund transit.

“There is no shortage of good ideas to solve the problems that we say we care about — the problem is always implementation,” he said.

Pushback from cities

BART says it’s not entirely to blame for delays. Even on sites it owns, it needs cooperation and planning approvals from local governments as well as buy-in from residents to support dense development near transit. Some cities have committed to improving infrastructure and upzoned sites around BART to allow taller buildings and more units per acre. Others have not.

“We are only going to look at developing on sites (in cities) that have supportive policies,” said Sean Brooks, head of real estate for BART. “We have to go where we’re wanted.”

In Union City, the city took the lead several years ago to create the Station District, a master planned transit village around the city’s BART station that has more than 1,000 homes built or under construction. Much of the new development is on city-owned properties.

“Union City had a very clear vision of what they wanted to get done,” said Matt Franklin, head of MidPen Housing Corp., which developed a 157-unit project that the city approved within about six months.

Upzoning also made a difference at MacArthur BART, where Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) recently entitled a 24-story apartment tower slated for 402 units on a parcel originally approved for 150 units.

“We are interested in not just large projects, but marquee projects that stand alone in their individual markets,” said Aaron Fenton, who oversees Boston Properties’ Bay Area projects including Salesforce Tower, San Francisco’s tallest building, now nearing completion. “The rezoning (at MacArthur BART) was absolutely critical.”

The station is an ideal place for high-density development, Fenton said. Three BART lines stop there along with numerous bus lines and shuttles including the Emeryville Go-Round. Future residents will be able to reach multiple job centers such as downtown San Francisco, downtown Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville in about 20 minutes or less.

“When you think about Temescal, it’s an emerging neighborhood that’s really becoming a hotspot for the younger generation to live,” Fenton said. “The problem is there’s no new housing there.”

Expect delays

Fenton and other developers said they go into BART projects knowing they will take longer than a typical development.

“You’re serving two masters,” said Michael Van Every, CEO of Republic Urban Properties, the developer of a massive project at the Millbrae BART Station that will include office, housing, hotel and retail.

Van Every said that on the one hand, BART’s priority is to drive higher ridership. Cities, meanwhile, which have the final say on projects, have other goals such as generating more tax revenue.

In Millbrae, BART encouraged Republic Urban to include affordable housing in the project’s 400 units and agreed to a $1 per year ground lease for an 80-unit building for low-income veterans.

The city, however, does not have an affordable housing policy or funding for it, which has turned into a stumbling block, Van Every said. Cities usually commit first to funding affordable housing projects, which then allows the developer to seek funding from the county, state and other sources.

Republic Urban’s proposal “is a large project in a small city,” Van Every said. “It’s been difficult for Millbrae to process the project. They don’t have the sophistication and policies to approve affordable housing.”

Republic Urban, which won a bid to develop the project in 2013, hopes to iron out that issue soon and win approval this fall to start construction next year. So far, Van Every said his firm has invested $8 million in development costs and they are four years in.

Likewise, planning for the Walnut Creek transit village took “longer than anybody wanted,” said Lauren Seaver, vice president of development for Blake Griggs Properties, one of the partners on the project.

“It’s been a long planning process to come to the right allocation of uses,” she said. Blake Griggs became the lead developer on the project in 2015 and has been involved in the project since the beginning as other partners came and went, including BRE Properties and Essex Property Trust.

The developers spent years gathering community input and analyzing design options. Construction is expected to start this fall with a garage to replace surface parking followed by the first, 358-unit phase of housing and retail, which could be complete four years from now.

Transit-oriented developments are hard to time with market cycles because they can take so long, Seaver said, but they are still worth pursuing. The location and access to transit can’t be beat.

The Millbrae station “is literally one of the best development sites in the Western United States,” Van Every said. “It’s hard to find sites on the Peninsula,” let alone adjacent to transit.

The advantage of working with a transit agency is that developers don’t have to carry costs for the land as they would for a privately owned site. The delays involved are the downside.

“Developers’ middle name is ‘urgency,’” Van Every said. Transit-agency owned sites “require a certain type of developer with patient money. I like the brain damage. It’s challenging, but rewarding.”

Developments on the move

Brooks of BART said that for now, the agency is focusing on West Oakland, Lake Merritt, both El Cerrito stations, both Concord stations and San Francisco’s Balboa Park.

“We can only work as fast as the market can bear,” Brooks said. “We will start to see projects move at a faster clip, but there’s still several steps you have to go through.”

But progress on such sites is frequently slow. A project at Glen Park station in San Francisco collapsed under extended delays. The agency has studied the Lake Merritt station for more than a decade and the city approved new zoning for the area in 2014. The agency said it would release a request for proposals in 2015, but never did. Officials now say the RFP is coming in 2018.

At West Oakland, BART selected developer China Harbour Engineering Co. in 2014 to develop highrise office and plans to extend their negotiating agreement for another year. The agency originally targeted office development on its site, but now wants the developer to incorporate housing as well.

Development on both BART-owned and privately owned sites at West Oakland has yet to bring any new housing to fruition since Bridge Housing completed the 168-unit Mandela Gateway project in 2008. The location, less than 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco, is ripe for housing, Fenton said.

“You look around, it’s a sea of parking lots,” he said. “If we can’t figure out how to put housing on top of the West Oakland BART Station, that just signifies why we are in such a housing crisis.”

Blanca Torres covers real estate and economic development for the San Francisco Business Times.