Bay Area home prices shoot up 12% in January as inventory plunges

By Roland Li, San Francisco Business Times , 2/12/18

The Bay Area’s median home prices shot up 12 percent in January from the prior year amid a worsening housing shortage.

Single-family home inventory hit a three-year low, pushing the Bay Area’s median price for single-family homes and condos to $880,000, compared to around $774,000 in January 2016. The price was down slightly from November 2017’s all-time peak of $910,350. San Francisco’s median price for homes and condos was $1.2 million.

Pacific Union, Terradatum Inc., the Multiple Listings Service and California Association of Realtors provided the data, which follows a report by Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) that said Bay Area inventory dropped 27 percent in the past year. The shortage is “approaching crisis levels in some of the nation’s hottest housing markets,” Zillow said.

Bay Area prices have shot up since the 2008 recession, reaching an all-time high in November 2017.

The dearth of inventory, particularly for homes under $1 million, is pushing prices upwards, said Selma Hepp, chief economist for Pacific Union, the state’s largest non-franchise brokerage. In January, the number of home listings under $1 million plummeted 22 percent from the prior year to 4,871 listings. There were 3,061 homes over $1 million listed for sale. Homes between $2 million and $3 million shot up 42 percent.

“It was just such a drop, unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Hepp. She also cited the new Republican tax cuts, which reduced the mortgage interest deduction from $1 million to $750,000. That makes it less attractive for people to buy new homes, which also translates to fewer people moving and selling their existing homes.