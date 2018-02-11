By

Is the Bay Area real estate market going to continue to be the most expensive in the nation—or is it on the verge of collapse—too expensive and middle class moving away from area due to costs? Recently, several small start ups have moved from the bay Ara, due to housing and commercial property costs. A trend? Maybe. This bears watching. Note that Facebook and Google are building major facilities in other States. Could this be the firm start of movement away from the Bay Area—by the end of this year we will know for sure.

Bay Area housing expert gauges risks to the region’s real estate market

San Francisco Business Times, 2/8/18



There’s no single answer to the question of what may sink the Bay Area’s real estate market. In fact, many of the biggest drivers to the economy have both positive and negative effects on the market.

Paragon Real Estate’s Chief Analyst Patrick Carlisle recently released a report gauging the impact of the various economic and policy factors that could affect Bay Area real estate.

“There’s always a lot of spinning plates that have the potential of impacting the housing market, but right now we have a lot more plates spinning quickly than we have in a long time,” Carlisle said.

In the positive direction, Carlisle said the high tech boom is continuing to create new wealth and new jobs and dynamic activity in the region’s economy. Additionally, the rash of big tech IPOs on the horizon including Uber Technologies Inc., Dropbox, Lyft and Pinterest, could lead to a new group of home buyers paying with cash.

“During previous IPO strong periods we’ve had 20-somethings come in and buy $10 million mansions, pay all cash and close within 10 days,” Carlisle said.

Of course, the new tech wealth flowing into the region has not been equally distributed and income inequality is rising, damaging the Bay Area’s cultural cache as an economic and cultural center.

The recent volatility in the stock market has unearthed an oft-forgotten lesson; that markets go both directions. The potential of market optimism to transition into “irrational exuberance” is a definite concern, according to Carlisle. More volatility could lead investors away from the real estate market and halt IPO plans.

Interest rates are rising to four-year highs. While Carlisle said the Bay Area is somewhat more insulated from interest rate changes than other metro areas, a large increase in mortgage rates could still hit the housing market.

Federal policy, including tax reform and the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, could also hurt local housing markets. Carlisle said while Paragon hasn’t yet seen negative effects from the federal tax overhaul, new limits to the mortgage interest deduction and state and local property tax deductions could make housing more expensive.

“Housing affordability is probably the biggest social and economic issue right now and people can’t live in the place that they’ve lived in all their lives,” Carlisle said. “It’s also negatively affecting recruiting when hires could look to another market and see they could afford a 5-bedroom house for the price of a 1-bedroom condo in San Francisco.”

The tightening of immigration restrictions also serves to create an unwelcoming atmosphere that strongly affects a region where around a third of residents are foreign-born. The Paragon report notes survey and polling data show an increased number of residents possibly considering relocation away from the Bay Area.

“A great majority of people will stay … but it doesn’t take everyone’s mind to change the economic reality, it just takes a certain percentage of people,” Carlisle said.