Bay Area News Group: Stop Democrats’ “Cynical Ploy” to Keep Voters in the Dark About Tax Hikes

Assembly Republican Caucus, 7/15/19

The Bay Area News Group penned a scathing editorial condemning Democrats’ latest effort to hide the true costs of school bond ballot measures.

Calling it “despicable,” the editorial slammed SB 268, which would block a 2017 law requiring local governments to tell voters how much a bond measure would cost taxpayers.

The editorial went on: “They don’t want voters to know that when they approve local bonds for cities, schools or other local government agencies they’re also opting to raise taxes. The bill is a cynical ploy intended to increase the chances of passage by keeping voters in the dark.”

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, who authored the 2017 law, called the bill “a huge step backwards in voter transparency,” adding “Voters ought to be told that if they vote on a bond, it will increase their property taxes, which current law requires. This bill eliminates that requirement. Apparently transparency doesn’t rule the day but instead it’s smoke and mirrors when it comes to ballot measures that increase taxes.”

While Democrats try every trick in the book to raise taxes, Republicans believe voters deserve clear and accurate information about what’s on their ballots.

Transparency a common-sense principle, but apparently it’s too much to ask from legislative Democrats.