Bay Area Regional Government: We Needs Jobs–Do Not Need to Fix Problems

By Anna Schuessler Daily Journal staff, 7/24/17

In an effort to boost support for local manufacturing and middle-wage jobs in South San Francisco, the city joined more than 20 other Bay Area cities in participating in a regional manufacturing network earlier this month.

For Mayor Pradeep Gupta, adding the city’s voice to those behind the Bay Area Urban Manufacturing Initiative marks the city’s commitment to the manufacturing jobs at the core of the city’s economy for decades. Though he acknowledged the proliferation of high-tech jobs, specifically in the biosciences, as a boon to the city in recent years, Gupta said maintaining a base of local manufacturing jobs for those with the specific training to do them would remain a priority.

“Lots of these new opportunities have gone to the very high end of wages or the low end of wages and the middle wages, which are really necessary to make the whole community function, are not doing as well,” he said. “I think focusing on the local manufacturing, run by local people, is one of the answers to maintain healthy middle-wage jobs.”

Gupta said he is looking forward to working with cities across the region to share best practices and educational opportunities in the manufacturing industry and helping the group set priorities in the coming year. Now in its second year, the partnership between cities as far south as Morgan Hill and as far north as Santa Rosa with for-profit companies is looking to increase the number of middle-wage jobs in the Bay Area in the three years since it was launched May 2016.

With roots in large-scale manufacturing such as shipbuilding and steel manufacturing, the city has transitioned to forms of smaller-scale manufacturing such as food production, said Gupta. Though the city has become a leader in biotech, he said its western part is still home to small manufacturing operations, some of which have been critical to the success of larger companies and research and development efforts.

“We have … a very scientific, very research and development-oriented industry and that’s fine,” he said. “But in addition to that, we have a number of local people who are looking for jobs who may not have those particular training or education, and I want to maintain the local core of other manufacturing jobs.”

Gupta was hopeful joining the initiative will connect South San Francisco manufacturers with outside resources from the county and other cities and ultimately help them develop internship programs and other aspects of their businesses. By importing best practices into the city, Gupta said, manufacturers will be better equipped to deal with regional economic trends that might otherwise put them at risk.

As the city has taken on additional complex topics shared across cities in the region, Gupta is also hopeful joining the effort to further dialogue on manufacturing jobs will strengthen the city’s connections with other cities on issues they all facing, such as affordable housing.

“The ideal outcome will be that our community in South San Francisco will understand that our local government is trying to provide opportunities and jobs in the city for next generations to come,” he said. “I’m very happy that this particular initiative is adapting.”