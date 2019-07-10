Bay Area uses TAXES/FEES to Make Itself Even MORE Unaffordable for Real People

By

Gas Tax, Golden Gate Bridge Toll and Some Bay Area Transit Fares Are Going Up

Ryan Levi, KQED, 6/30/19

Getting around the Bay Area is about to get a little more expensive, regardless of how you do it.

Monday, a 5.6-cent gas tax increase took effect, bringing the total of all California’s state and local levies on gasoline to about 61 cents. The increase is the latest mandated by SB 1, a measure that’s raising more than $50 billion for highway and transit projects statewide.

Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge in particular will put a slightly bigger dent in your wallet starting on Monday.

Crossing the famous span will cost FasTrak users $7.35, up from $7, and those without FasTrak will have to pay $8.20, up from $8. Riding Golden Gate buses and ferries will also cost more with most fares going up 25 to 50 cents.

The increases are an attempt by the bridge district to make a dent in a $51 million projected deficit over the next five years.

San Francisco Muni has raised it’s adult single-ride fare from $2.50 to $3. Muni’s reduced-fare cash price for seniors, youth and people with disabilities will go from $1.35 to $1.50. The fare for Clipper card users are unchanged: $2.50 for adult single rides, $1.25 for reduced-fare riders.

The most expensive Muni ride in town — aboard the city’s beloved cable cars — will cost a little more, too, with daytime fares rising from $7 to $8. Seniors and people with disabilities get to ride for $4 (up a dollar) between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In the East Bay, AC Transit is raising its single-ride cash fare for adults from $2.35 to $2.50. The cash for for youth, seniors and people with disabilities will go up a dime, from $1.15 to $1.25. The district’s adult single-ride Clipper card fare, $2.25, will remain unchanged. The Clipper fare for seniors, youth and patrons with disabilities will be adjusted upward 2 cents, from $1.10 to $1.12.

AC Transit’s single-ride transbay fare — $5.50 for adults and $2.75 for youth/senior/passengers with disabilities paying with either cash or Clipper — will stay the same.

San Francisco Bay Ferry is also increasing fares on its routes:

Alameda/Oakland to San Francisco: 20-cent cash increase to $7.20 and 10-cent Clipper card increase to $5.40

Harbor Bay to San Francisco: 20-cent cash increase to $7.50 and 10-cent Clipper card increase to $5.60

Richmond to San Francisco: 30-cent cash increase to $9.30 and 25-cent Clipper card increase to $7

South San Francisco to Alameda/Oakland: 60-cent cash increase to $9.40 and 20-cent Clipper increase to $8.10

Vallejo to San Francisco: 50-cent cash increase to $15.10 and 30-cent Clipper card increase to $11.30