Be Brave—Fight Back

This is what it will take to end the totalitarian instincts of government—make fun of it.

Owner Chris Castleman, who isn't new to sharing his political views, says that some customers have paid the $5 fee, while others have been outraged. Castleman blamed this outrage not on his mask fee but on the charitable component. "I've been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay," Castleman said. "Some people get shocked by the sign but to see them turn around and get disgusted … when they're asked to pay $5 [for charity], it's not in their wheelhouse. It's not something they're choosing to do." People who use real science—not politically colored "science" know that wearing a mask is worthless. They know that they are not being told what the risks are of using the vaccine. Those who would follow the Pied Piper are scared to disagree with a government that has been caught lying to it more times than Babe Ruth hit a home run. And that is just on the issue of the scamdemic.

California Restaurant Charges Patrons Extra Money if They Wear a Face Mask, Brag About Their Vaccine Status

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 5/29/21





A cafe owner in northern California is charging patrons extra money if they wear a face mask while ordering food or if they are “caught bragging” about their vaccine status.

Fiddleheads Cafe in Mendocino displayed a sign on its front door that reads: “$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the cafe’s owner, Chris Castleman, also charges customers an extra $5 if they are “caught bragging” about their vaccines.

More from the San Francisco Chronicle:

Customers at one Northern California cafe were taken aback Monday morning after they got a glimpse of the new store policy that greeted them at the door.

Owner Chris Castleman, who isn’t new to sharing his political views, says that some customers have paid the $5 fee, while others have been outraged. Castleman blamed this outrage not on his mask fee but on the charitable component.

“I’ve been told this whole time that wearing a mask is a small price to pay,” Castleman said. “Some people get shocked by the sign but to see them turn around and get disgusted … when they’re asked to pay $5 [for charity], it’s not in their wheelhouse. It’s not something they’re choosing to do.”

California’s mask mandate is in place until June 15.

Governor Newsom announced virtually all Covid mandates, including capacity limits, mask requirements and physical distancing will be lifted on June 15.