Becerra refuses to release gun data

How corrupt is Xavier Becerra? He opposes you having Second Amendment rights, supports anything to limit them. California has State sponsored researches “proving” guns are bad. Our universities have departments “proving” guns are bad. So when he is asked for the data to prove this, you should have the same rights to guns as the people of Cuba—he REFUSES to turn over the data. Only one conclusion—the data he has disproves he hate for self protection and Constitutional rights. Otherwise he would be jumping at the chance to give the data.

“Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office is withholding gun violence data from a research center created by the state Legislature and funded by taxpayers — and is also asking universities to destroy previously provided records, the Sacramento Bee reports. Researchers at the UC Davis California Firearm Violence Research Center say their relationship with the attorney general’s office changed drastically when Becerra took over in 2017, prompting them to ask lawmakers to introduce multiple bills — including one this year — to force the Department of Justice to supply the requested data. Becerra has also come under fire for refusing to release certain police misconduct and lethal force records.

It is one thing to demand the end of the Second Amendment. It is another when you have the data proving we NEED our rights and you as an office holder REFUSE to provide it. That is called corruption—and now Harris/Biden wants this openly corrupt Becerra to handle your health. Shameful.