Bechtel to move HQ to Reston after more than a century in San Fran, bringing 150 jobs

Another firm, the iconic Bechtel Corp. is moving from San Fran to Virginia, a low tax, responsible State. In the past 13 years Bechtel has moved over 1,000 San Fran employees out of State, this is the final straw—closing shop for its HQ. “Bechtel has been headquartered in San Francisco since the early years of the 20th century. But in recent decades its business units in Houston and the Washington area have grown in prominence as the firm’s work has grown with oil and gas construction services, management of nuclear facilities and government contracting. “Over the last 15 years the customer base that supported our San Francisco office has diminished, and as a consequence the employee population in San Francisco diminished because the customers moved to other locations,” Bechtel Chief Operating Officer Jack Futcher said Thursday. “We’re closing that chapter in the history of our company, but we’re opening a new chapter.” Why are they moving—because their customers have moved. This is the canary in the tunnel—Bechtel understands the long term prognosis for California is not good—slowly, major firms—their customers—have left the State. When will you call yourself a Texan?

by Aaron Gregg, Washington Post,6/7/18

Global construction firm Bechtel Corp. plans to move its headquarters from San Francisco to Reston, Va., by the end of 2018, executives said Thursday, moving the company’s base of operations out of California for the first time in more than a century.

The firm’s Reston office has functioned as a de facto “operational headquarters” since 2011, with chairman and chief executive Brendan Bechtel based there alongside about 1,300 employees.

Bechtel has been headquartered in San Francisco since the early years of the 20th century. But in recent decades its business units in Houston and the Washington area have grown in prominence as the firm’s work has grown with oil and gas construction services, management of nuclear facilities and government contracting.

“Over the last 15 years the customer base that supported our San Francisco office has diminished, and as a consequence the employee population in San Francisco diminished because the customers moved to other locations,” Bechtel Chief Operating Officer Jack Futcher said Thursday. “We’re closing that chapter in the history of our company, but we’re opening a new chapter.”

The move is part of a broader consolidation effort to put the firm’s corporate management in one place. About 150 managers and employees are being asked to relocate to Reston from Houston and San Francisco. The company plans to maintain a presence in California to manage construction projects there, but its executives are considering whether to move those operations elsewhere within the city.

