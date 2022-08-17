Berkeley co-op Person of Color Theme House bans white guests from common spaces–Klan in Tan Running Cal

By

When Maxine Waters says America is a systemic racist nation, all she needs to do is look at Berkeley to prove her point. “White guests are banned from the common spaces at the Person of Color House, an off-campus housing option for Berkeley students, according to a photo of the guest rules recently posted on Reddit. Under a section labeled “Guests in Common Spaces,” it states: “Guests are allowed in common spaces but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces (see intro).” This is openly racist. Why isn’t the Chancellor taking down the sign? Why isn’t the Attorney General taking action? Why? Because they are the Wizards of the Klan in Tan, racists to the bone.

Berkeley co-op Person of Color Theme House bans white guests from common spaces

DSON , College Fix, 8/15/22

White guests are banned from the common spaces at the Person of Color House, an off-campus housing option for Berkeley students, according to a photo of the guest rules recently posted on Reddit.

Under a section labeled “Guests in Common Spaces,” it states: “Guests are allowed in common spaces but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces (see intro).”

The POC House intro states in part that many members moved in “to be able to avoid white violence and presence.” When students do bring a guest, the rules direct them to announce it in the house guest chat and note “if they are white.”

But it’s not just white guests who are unwelcome.

“Avoid bringing parents/family members that express bigotry,” the rules continue. “Queer, Black, and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members.”