Berkeley Mayor—Member of BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY—Openly Opposes Free Speech

Berkeley Mayor Wants Cal to Reconsider ‘Free Speech’ Events

By Alyssa Jeong Perry, KQED, 8/29/17

Fearing a new round of violent confrontations on the city’s streets, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin says he wants University of California officials to consider canceling a planned September event that includes prominent far-right figures like Milo Yiannopoulos.

Berkeley Patriot, a conservative student publication, has been working to bring the former Breitbart News editor to campus as part of a planned Free Speech Week Sept. 24-27. There have also been reports that Breitbart chief Steve Bannon and right-wing commentator Ann Coulter would participate in the event.

In February, Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at Cal, but the event was canceled in the wake of protests that turned violent.

The unrest, driven largely by a group of “black bloc” militants, included vandalism on and off campus and a reported $100,000 in damage to Cal’s student union building.

The violence “spilled onto the streets and it resulted in vandalism and damages of local businesses and some people getting hurt in our community,” Arreguin said in an interview Monday, after he criticized UC Berkeley officials for failing to prepare better for that event.

The mayor said he’s concerned about a repeat of that episode in the wake of violence that erupted Sunday after a planned rally by right-wing activists sparked a massive counterprotest.

The “No to Marxism” rally drew only a handful of attendees to Berkeley’s Civic Center Park after organizer Amber Cummings called it off. The counterprotest attracted more than 7,000 people, by Arreguin’s estimate, who for the most part gathered and marched peacefully.

Arreguin acknowledged the counterprotest was mostly calm, with demonstrators singing, dancing and chanting. But what he called “a small group of extremists” caused violence, with some journalists threatened and right-wing protesters attacked.

“They came in here with the intent on committing violence and mayhem. They wanted to physically confront conservatives,” said Arreguin of the group of black-clad militants.

The Berkeley Police Department reported that there were six injuries and 13 arrests for a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Arreguin said he doesn’t want any more violence in Berkeley from either the far right or far left.

But if Yiannopoulos’s planned talk goes forward, he said he’d like to sit down with the university to discuss strategic plans to combat violence.

“I obviously believe in freedom of speech, but there is a line between freedom of speech and then posing a risk to public safety,” Arreguin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “That is where we have to really be very careful — that while protecting people’s free speech rights, we are not putting our citizens in a potentially dangerous situation and costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars fixing the windows of businesses.”

UC Berkeley officials have said they’re working with the Berkeley Patriot to schedule the Yiannopoulos and Coulter appearances.

Last week, campus spokesman Dan Mogulof told the East Bay Times that members of the student group had been “good communicators, clearly interested in doing what they can to work with the campus to have their events be successful and safe.”