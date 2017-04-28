Berkeley Mayor Publicly Belongs To Violent Leftist Group—A Brutal Gang

By

Berkeley Mayor Publicly Belongs To Violent Leftist Group

Justin Caruso, Daily Caller, 4/21/17



Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, California, has been revealed to be involved with a violent, far-left group known as “BAMN,” meaning “By Any Means Necessary.”

Indeed, Arreguin’s Facebook page shows him belonging to BAMN, according to The Gateway Pundit.

The group formally describes itself on Facebook as “The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN).”

BAMN is not just any “liberal” or “leftist” group. It is a group whose members have engaged in violence, and is affiliated with the violent antifascist, or antifa, movement.

BAMN has been involved in violence before, such as in Sacramento, California, where BAMN member Yvette Felarca attacked a protestor and punched him in the stomach several times outside of a white nationalist group’s rally.

Felarca is also a public middle school teacher, and has faced calls for her employment to be terminated.

When Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak at UC Berkeley, Arreguin tweeted this:

Milo’s speech that night was cancelled after violent Antifa rioters caused violence and destruction on campus. A man was also beaten unconscious by leftists.

An innocent woman in a Trump hat was pepper sprayed as well:

Those antifa involved in that violence were later revealed to have ties to George Soros.

Felarca was involved in those “protests” as well, and later gave an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” where she astoundingly referred to Milo as starting a “movement of genocide.”

Police were criticized by some after the riot for having a “hands-off” approach.

The next day, Arreguin tweeted his disapproval for violence, but the damage had already been done.

Berkeley has seen more incidents of political then since then, such as antifascists and Trump supporters clashing last weekend.

One particularly brutal incidence of violence that day was documented on video, in which a masked antifa member smashes a Trump supporters’ head with a metal bike lock.

That attacke has recently been reportedly identified as Diablo Valley professor Eric Clanton.

Berkeley’s newest controversy is now surrounding the appearance of conservative author Ann Coulter, who was supposed to speak next week at UC Berkeley, but was rescheduled due to security concerns.