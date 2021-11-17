Berry: California Emptyin’

By

Marcy Berry has written several articles for the California Political News and Views. She has not submitted anything in a few months—then on Tuesday I received her newest article. In the email to me this is what she said: “Attached is an article for your consideration (just click delete if you don’t like it). The article is from the heart. My family and I a few months ago decided California is not coming back from the brink just now. Very few a fighting for the survival of the state. So, we moved to North Carolina. We are not looking back. Marcy and her family are being followed out of State by tens of thousands of people every month. While she has moved to North Carolina, I have been surprised at the large number going to Idaho. I must admit, I do have one prejudice in life—I hate snow. Add to that the extreme cold, I find it hard to believe how many have moved to Idaho. Years ago, supreme California conservative legislative aide and political leader (former President of the CRA) Rick Statts moved to Idaho—and that shocked me, he was born and raised in Oakland. Sadly after the first of the year we will see many more move due to the failure of the Newsom Recall. Then we have a surge of residents leaving California when the school year end in May and June. The leak in population leaving will turn into a flood.

California Emptyin’

Marcy Berry, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/18/21

Some of us are old enough to remember the Mamas and the Papas’ iconic hit California Dreamin’.

All the leaves are brown

And the sky is gray

I’ve been for a walk

On a winter’s day

I’d be safe and warm

If I was in L.A.

California dreamin’

On such a winter’s day

There was a time when people did dream of coming to California. There was a time when L.A. was safe. But today, California is experiencing it’s own kind of winter’s day. There is less of California dreamin’ and more of California emptyin’.

Today the middle class – the backbone of America’s economy – is choosing brown leaves and wintry days over California’s nightmare of inordinate living costs, back-breaking taxes, endless restrictions, miserable schools, homelessness, and unsightly streets.

As I look out of the window of my new home in North Carolina, I see loads of brown leaves. I have already felt a couple of days of bone-chilling breezes, and I have been advised to purchase some heavy winter clothes. And I have met several California ex-pats like myself who are happy to be here and are not looking back. We are the middle class. We are the workers on the ground. And we are leaving California.

The California political class is either amazingly brilliant or abysmally dull on the head. If their aim is to grow and cement inordinate power by methodically obliterating their constituents’ individual rights, they are doing a magnificent job. If they are hoping to maintain California’s stature as having an impressive production of goods and services, they are, as the saying goes, not all there.

Either way, though, the picture is not pretty. Either way, the state will disintegrate as other jurisdictions from Rome to Detroit have in the past.

This is the time to choose: bail out, roll up your sleeves and fight, or quietly descend into irrelevance.

Our family chose to bail out of California. But we have not chosen to stop fighting for the survival of the Republic our Founding Fathers envisioned.

We send you best wishes.