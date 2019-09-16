Berry: The Ascent of Big Government in the Guise of Climate Change

By

Government is theft. Government is control. Sadly Americans have allowed their government, local, State and Federal to go hog while in taking away our right. Planned Parenthood says “My body, my choice”. Then Guv Newsom says, he agrees with Planned Parenthood—but signs a bill telling parent they no longer control the poisons given their children—government NOT doctors will decide. We are lied to about the temperature, icebergs melting and the cause of “global change”—forgetting Yosemite, the Grand Canyon were both formed by global warming—before cars and AOC. “Along this trajectory, climate change morphed into climate justice. A little conspiracy theory never hurt anyone, so here is an excerpt from a United Nations policy brief titled The Nexus Between Climate Change and Inequalities, dated September 3, 2016. “Climate change and inequality are two of the most important challenges currently faced by the international community. An extensive review of the evidence in the World Economic and Social Survey 2016: climate change resilience, an opportunity for reducing inequalities suggests that the impacts of climate change and structural inequalities are locked in a vicious cycle.” Is the UN suggesting that the issue of climate change presents an opportunity to reduce inequalities? Judging by the alacrity with which liberal-leaning legislators and groups embraced the idea of fighting climate change, one might say yes. “ Climate change, based on junk science is being used to impoverish America and free nations—at the same time give government, global control over our economy and life. This is nothing but a a totalitarian abuse of the citizens by dictators—folks not elected.

The Ascent of Big Government in the Guise of Climate Change By Marcy Berry

Marcy Berry, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/16/19

California Political News and Views often writes about the need for grassroots action. Creeping expansion of incentive-killing taxation, unelected bureaucracies, and top-down aggressive legislation indeed require just that – grassroots action on the part of liberty-loving folks who still believe in the Republic our Founding Fathers created. Where is such action needed most today? Climate change!

Climate change is indeed the defining issue of our time, just like progressives say. However, not because of the unwinnable argument whether climate change is man-made or not, but because climate change is an ideal tool with which to implement the progressive agenda of unlimited government growth.

The trajectory of climate change research from curiosity about the coming and going of ice ages to today’s tsunami of climate-related legislation is a mesmerizing saga. Readers might want to peruse a fascinating post by science historian Spencer Weart titled The Discovery of Global Warming, dated February 2019. Dr. Weart gives a time line of milestone findings since the 1800s. Of note is that as research progressed, focus shifted from long term earth changes to shorter time frames and events closer to home, such as urbanization and economic growth.

Along this trajectory, climate change morphed into climate justice. A little conspiracy theory never hurt anyone, so here is an excerpt from a United Nations policy brief titled The Nexus Between Climate Change and Inequalities, dated September 3, 2016.

“Climate change and inequality are two of the most important challenges currently faced by the international community. An extensive review of the evidence in the World Economic and Social Survey 2016: climate change resilience, an opportunity for reducing inequalities suggests that the impacts of climate change and structural inequalities are locked in a vicious cycle.”

Is the UN suggesting that the issue of climate change presents an opportunity to reduce inequalities?

Judging by the alacrity with which liberal-leaning legislators and groups embraced the idea of fighting climate change, one might say yes.

The reduction of inequalities to which the UN refers is to be achieved by governmental rules and regulations; not by government doing its legitimate job of protecting individual rights, refraining from choosing winners and losers, and getting out of the way of an individual’s progress. Therefore, unsurprisingly, liberal-leaning California jumped into the climate change fight with both feet.

The California climate change story is as enthralling as the federal story. For those who might have forgotten the significant milestones, here is a brief reminder:

The serious leap into the climate change scenario came with Assembly Bill 32, the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. AB 32 mandated the reduction of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020 and to 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.

Senate Bill 375, the Sustainable Communities and Climate Protection Act of 2008, was next. SB 375 is filled with minutiae requiring metropolitan planning organizations (regional transportation and land use bureaucracies) to develop sustainable communities strategies in transportation and in housing. Major features of SB 375 are regional housing allocations for all income levels, and development of priority transit areas.

Several climate change-related bills were enacted after SB 375 to support investment in climate technology such as solar panels and electric vehicles. In 2013 a suite of bills established the cap-and-trade program. AB 1532 required that funds from the program be used for environmental improvement. SB 535 required that a certain percentage of the program’s fund be allocated to “disadvantaged communities.”

Suddenly, California residents found themselves subject to transit-oriented development (stack & pack), disappearing parking spaces and street traffic lanes, the threat of 4-story buildings in their single-family neighborhoods, and a higher tax bill to fund all manner of climate-fighting “benefits.”

But voters still have the ultimate say at the ballot box. Don’t they?

Well, yes and no. Yes, because voters can still vote down measures they don’t like. No, because legislators today feel comfortable passing legislation to nullify voter’s wishes. AB 1482, the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, institutes rent control after voters rejected Proposition 10, repeal of Costa-Hawkins in 2018.

Also, most voters have to work for a living, and the time they can allocate to reading and understanding bill after bill is limited. Legislators crank out bills for a living. The struggle is uneven. For every overreaching bill residents succeed in stopping at the ballot box or the legislature, legislators have a couple of clones in store. Think last year’s SB 827 and SB 50, the high-profile clone bills intent on remaking California cities.

Micromanagement is markedly easier when people become fearful of any physical threat. Progressive California used concerns over climate change effectively to ensure acceptance of ambitious climate change legislation, large-scale re-zoning to facilitate supposedly climate-fighting transit-oriented development, and substantial government involvement in heavily-subsidized housing production.

The Founding Fathers’ idea that government exists to protect liberty and property seems to have been turned on its head. It might be time to take a page from the progressive tradition of grassroots organizing. Here is an instructive quote from Wikipedia describing grassroots movements,

“These political movements may begin as small and at the local level, but grassroots politics as Cornel West contends are necessary in shaping progressive politics as they bring public attention to regional political concerns.”