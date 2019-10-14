By

This is the values of one of the nation’s leading Democrats. If your church teaches that marriage is between a biological man and a woman is Biblical, they the church should lose its tax exempt status. What if the church believes that a snip here and an addition there does not change DNA? Your tax exempt status is gone. Going a little further, what if a church teaches that killing a 60 year old man or a baby in the womb is wrong, the tax exempt status can be gone. What if your church supports science—like DNA or historical facts about the climate—Robert Francis O’Rourke (calls himself Beto) wants your church close. Robert O’Rourke and the Democrats believe GOVERNMENT IS YOUR CHURCH. That is how Russia, China and Cuba operates, why not the United States? What type of country do you want? Being told what to think from Sacramento and Washington, or praying in a Church with values. “At Thursday night’s CNN LGBT town hall, sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign, the Texas Democrat and mediocre presidential candidate went beyond his usual snipes at Christians to declare all-out war on religious freedom. Churches and religious organizations that don’t support same-sex marriage, he said, should be stripped of the tax-exempt status that allows them to stay afloat financially. Obviously he is not a supporter of the First Amendment.

Beto basically wants to bankrupt churches who don’t believe in gay marriage

by Brad Polumbo, Wshington Examiner, 10/10/19

Beto O’Rourke wants the government to punish anyone who has the wrong beliefs. That is, if you’re a church that doesn’t subscribe to liberal orthodoxy on same-sex marriage, why should you have nonprofit, tax-exempt status?

At Thursday night’s CNN LGBT town hall, sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign, the Texas Democrat and mediocre presidential candidate went beyond his usual snipes at Christians to declare all-out war on religious freedom. Churches and religious organizations that don’t support same-sex marriage, he said, should be stripped of the tax-exempt status that allows them to stay afloat financially.

The candidate just spit in the face of the First Amendment. Whether you support gay marriage or not (I certainly do) this amounts to a pernicious form of government viewpoint discrimination. O’Rourke wants to use the weight of the government to punish religious groups he disagrees with.

It’s bizarre, immoral, and shameful.

Tax-exempt status is supposed to go to groups and organizations based on their nonprofit status, not based on whether or not politicians of the day approve of their beliefs. O’Rourke should really reconsider: After all, if he opens this Pandora’s Box, when conservative politicians eventually gain power, it could be the American Civil Liberties Union or Planned Parenthood whose nonprofit status is in jeopardy

For many of these organizations and churches, losing tax-exempt status would amount to a financial death sentence. There’s little doubt that if every church that followed biblical teachings on homosexuality lost tax-exempt status, thousands upon thousands of churches would likely have to shut their doors.

This includes many Catholic churches, and O’Rourke says he’s a Catholic!

His own stated policy would have the government effectively shut down many churches he supposedly aligns with, all because they disagree with liberals on one moral issue.

This is insane, unconstitutional, and authoritarian. For Beto O’Rourke, it’s pretty on-brand.