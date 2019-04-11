By

Democrat Congressional Leader Steny Hoyer spoke to a conference of the Jewish policy organization AIPAC. This is a non partisan organization, in support of Israel For the first time ever, not a single Democrat candidate for President spoke to the group—though all were invited. The hate Jews and Israel wing of the Socialist/Democrat Party bullied the Democrat candidates—either ignore the group and oppose Israel or we will defeat you. Hoyer was forced to tell the Jewish audience, that contrary to the facts and the lack of presidential candidates, “the Democrat Party is NOT anti-Semitic.” Then you have the Texas teeny bopper running for President—Robert O’Rourke, trying to pretend he is Hispanic, just as Elizabeth Warren tried to pretend she is a Native American. Or Hillary Clinton using a phony accent, trying to pretend she is black. Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “racist” while speaking about the US-Israel relationship at a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, added that he does not believe Netanyahu “represents the true will of the Israeli people” in his remarks in Iowa City. Racism is the Democrat Party telling minorities that can not succeed in life without government giving them jobs, education, housing, etc., without earning them like everybody else. That is soft core racism. That is the Democrat Party. Racist to the bone.

Beto O’Rourke calls Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘racist’

By Ben Feuerherd, NY Post, 4/7/19

https://nypost.com/2019/04/07/beto-orourke-calls-israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-racist/?utm_source=maropost&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nypdaily&utm_content=20190408&tpcc=morning_report&mpweb=755-7764212-711685586

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “racist” while speaking about the US-Israel relationship at a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday.

O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, added that he does not believe Netanyahu “represents the true will of the Israeli people” in his remarks in Iowa City.

“The US-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet, and that relationship, if it is successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist, as he warns against Arabs coming to the polls,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke made the comment to reporters after his rally, where one of the attendees asked him about conflict between Israel and Arab nations.

He went on to endorse a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, saying it’s the best option for a lasting peace in the region.

“We must be able to transcend his current leadership to make sure that that alliance is strong, that we continue to push for and settle for nothing less than a two-state solution, because that is the best opportunity for peace for the people of Israel and the people of Palestine,” O’Rourke said, according to a CNN report on his statement.

O’Rourke’s statement comes two days before a Prime Minister election in Israel. Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election, has vowed to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank if he is re-elected.

Netanyahu has also allied himself closely with President Trump and conservative politicians in his country.