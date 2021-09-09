By

Bette Midler may have come up with a great way to end abortions and to stop the next generation of radial crazies. Midler would like women to withhold sex until Texas allows the killing of black babies. Of course real women won’t do this—so only the radicals, the Progressives and those who love killing babies will stop having sex. “Bette Midler says women everywhere should sing a new tune in the bedroom to protest new, strict anti-abortion laws like the one in Texas. “I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” the famed actress and singer tweeted Thursday. Bette Midler is challenging the bed hoppers of Hollywood, San Fran and America to stop having sex—maybe she is doing good for our future?

Bette Midler: Sex strike needed to fight Texas anti-abortion law

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 24: Tens of thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue toward the Supreme Court during the March for Life January 24, 2011 in Washington, DC. The annual march marks the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by the court that made abortion legal in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Dana Kennedy, NY Post, 9/4/21

Bette Midler says women everywhere should sing a new tune in the bedroom to protest new, strict anti-abortion laws like the one in Texas.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” the famed actress and singer tweeted Thursday.

The idea, though, might not be original with Midler.

Nancy Sinatra told Midler on Twitter that, “My dad actually suggested that decades ago.”

One commenter told Midler, “Did you know you’re my Shero?”

Actress Rosanna Arquette, however, was not so upbeat about Midler’s not so modest proposal.

“but then again men with angry Guns and rape not being a much of a crime in Texas .watch this space,” [sic] she tweeted back to Midler.

The US Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Wednesday denying an emergency appeal filed by abortion providers in an attempt to block a Texas abortion bill that went into effect the same day.

Signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, the new law prohibits women from getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, roughly around six weeks and before most women know they are pregnant.

The law lets private citizens sue anyone who assisted in terminating the pregnancy, including those who drive a woman to an abortion appointment.