Hollywood had riots and streets closed. The Fairfax corridor leading to Beverly Hills had riots, looting and buildings burned. Yet, Beverly Hills had nothing. Why? Because they told the rioters to stay the hell out of our city. Now, BH is going further.

“The city issued an ban on any gatherings over 10 people after 9 p.m. until further notice to “preserve peace and tranquility.”

A proclamation issued June 13 cited the following rationale, in part, for its decision:

The Director of Emergency Services declared an “existence of a local emergency” because the city was “potentially subject to violent protests.”

Property damage was incurred on May 30 along with “widespread acts of violence.”

A group called “OCCUPY” protested until 1:00 a.m.

The use of bullhorns at night “disrupted the tranquility” of the neighborhood.

Protesters caught violating the ban may face misdemeanor charges.

“It’s the ultimate Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY),” responded the conservative website Hotair.

That being said, Beverly Hills is Bernie Sanders territory. The rich donate heavily to every radical cause possible. But they do not wasn’t the results of the violence they are promoting elsewhere to visit them in their enclave

Beverly Hills tells BLM protesters to scram; gatherings limited to 10 at night for ‘tranquility’

By Douglas Ernst – The Washington Times, 6/16/20

The wealthy stars in Beverly Hills support large Black Lives Matter protests — provided they’re held elsewhere.

“When a group calling themselves ‘Occupy’, (how very 2010 of them) shows up and gets loud until the wee hours of the morning, the owners of those big mansions and pricey properties got concerned that their property could be next for looters and bad actors,” wrote Karen Townsend on Monday. “I can’t imagine that the City of Beverly Hills acted on its own in issuing an emergency order after the protest on June 12. Homeowners surely called city officials and demanded the local governing body do something.”