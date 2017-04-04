BEWARE: Today is Ticket QUOTA Day for California Highway Patrol—State Really Needs $$

By

California really needs money. Brown wants to raise gas/auto taxes by $52 billion. SB 640 by Hertzberg wants to raise sales taxes by $123 billion A YEAR. Now we found out the dirty secret of government an law enforcement. Two days a month the California highway Patrol concentrates not on crime prevention or arrests. It does not concentrate on making the streets and freeways safer. NOPE. They concentrate on giving out tickets—as if there is a quota on these two days. Today, April 5, 2017 is one day of two during the month when the CHP is looking to give out tickets—NOT protect us from crimes. Feel safe?

It’s one of two designated enforcement days this month. Here’s what they’re watching for:

By California Patch, 4/4/17

CALIFORNIA – This month is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and California Highway Patrol officers in the Dublin area will be educating people and enforcing distracted driving laws, CHP officials said.

April 5 and 19 are focused enforcement days and officers will be speaking to drivers of all ages to tell them of the dangers of distracted driving.

Reckless and distracted driving is the number one killer of U.S. teens, according to the CHP.

It is illegal to hold or operate electronic devices, including smart phones, while driving.

A phone must be mounted on the dash, the center console or one of the lower corners of the windshield to be legal, CHP officials said.

The phone must not impair the driver’s ability to see or block the potential deployment of an airbag.

Only drivers 18 years old and older can use hands-free devices.

Drivers under 18 years old cannot.

It’s also illegal for drivers to text while driving, according to CHP officials.