According to the CDC, which used to be a health agency, there are NO illegal aliens. Instead they want you to call these criminals from foreign nations “Non-U.S.-born persons/foreign-born persons”.

The CDC which has lied to us about the death from COVID, hidden the number of deaths from the vaccines, ignored scientific studies showing masks are worthless, now has decided they want us to misrepresent simple facts. For instance:

Instead of this…

Illegals

Illegal immigrants

Illegal aliens

Illegal migrants

Foreigners

The foreign-born

Try this…

People with undocumented status

Mixed-status households

Immigrant, migrant

Asylee or asylum seeker

Refugee or refugee populations

Non-U.S.-born persons/foreign-born persons

They want us to use “inclusive language. So I do. When I use the phrase “illegal alien”, I mean all those that came into this country without permission—that is VERY inclusive, simple and accurate.

Beyond Orwell: CDC Releases ‘Guiding Principles for Inclusive Communication’

“Language in communication products should reflect and speak to the needs of people in the audience of focus.”

Posted by Mike LaChance, Legal Insurrection, 8/28/21

The Centers for Disease Control is once again involving itself in an aspect of American life which is absolutely none of its business.

We have watched as the CDC inserted itself in everything from the eviction moratorium to the Superbowl. Now they want to control your language.

They just released an exhaustive list of words you shouldn’t use, in the name of health equity, whatever that is. Topics include drug abuse, healthcare, homelessness, economic status, immigration, race, sexual orientation, and more.

Here are a couple of examples:

Homelessness

Instead of this…

Homeless people/the homeless

Transient populations

Try this…

People experiencing homelessness

Persons experiencing unstable housing/housing insecurity/persons who are not securely housed

People experiencing unsheltered homelessness

Clients/guests who are accessing homeless services

Race & Ethnicity

Instead of this…

Referring to people as their race/ethnicity (e.g., Blacks, Hispanics, Latinos, Whites, American Indians, etc.)

Referring to people as colored people, colored Indian (to refer to American Indian)

Native American (for federal publications)

Eskimo

Oriental

Afro-American

Negro

Caucasian

The [racial/ethnic] community (e.g., “the Black community”)

Non-White (used with or without specifying non-Hispanic or Latino)

Try this…

Racial groups:

American Indian or Alaska Native persons/communities/populations

Asian persons

Black or African American persons; Black persons

Native Hawaiian persons

Pacific Islander persons

White persons

People who identify with more than one race; people of more than one race; persons of multiple races

Just look at the flowery way this is offered. “Are you using #inclusive language?”

Does the CDC have nothing better to do right now?