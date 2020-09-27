Bialosky: Biden Plan for the Criminal Justice System

By

Joe Biden has released one of the anti-woman, anti-person of color criminal “justice plan in memory. He wants to make sure government protects the sale of illegal drugs by using the California plan—making marijuana legal (he basically wants all drugs to be decriminalized) so government can raise high taxes on “legal drugs sold. That allows the illegal market to benefit from the marketing of the legal market—in California illegal marijuana sales have exploded, due to high pot taxes. Worse, Biden wants to make sure those considered “poor” will never pay child support, not need to obey traffic laws and many others. No fines, not mandated via threat of jail for missing child support payments and more. This is a recipe for chaos, more poverty and lots more crime. In effect, Biden is setting up a two tier justice system. One for the middle class and rich—the other for the poor. If poor, no need to obey laws or care about society. The Civil War continues. “9. They say they want to “End the Criminalization of Poverty.” They want to end jail time for not paying fines, fees or child support. If someone has been jailed, they want to wave traffic fines. So the only people who have cause to pay these fines any longer or child support will be law-abiding citizens who have a good job. Anyone who has a criminal history or simply claims to be broke will never have to pay these fines again. What will the mothers say when they do not receive their court ordered child support? Aren’t the Democrats pro-woman?”

Biden Plan for the Criminal Justice System

Bruce Bialosky, Flashreport, 9/27/20

The Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force provides recommendations in six areas of domestic policy which are a roadmap for what Biden and his team want to accomplish if he is elected president. Despite little discussion about public policy at their convention, this is a detailed plan for domestic policy. Today we will look at their plans for criminal justice called Protecting Communities by Reforming Our Criminal Justice System.

There are two parts of the plan, a 4-page narrative of what they want to do and then a 7-page description of their policy recommendations. The co-chair of the committee that wrote this, Chiraag Bains, is funded by the Soros family which has contributed significantly to elect District Attorneys across the nation.

A note of interest. Not once during any of the statements by the committee did they say anything positive about either the current justice system or the police in our country. In their opinion it is a racist system that unnecessarily incarcerates individuals unfairly.

Here are some points of what they describe:

1. They want to completely eliminate the cash bail system. That means violent criminals and people charged with murder would be freed to report for their trial on their word. They would also be expected not to commit any crimes after their release before their trial.

2. They stated “Democrats believe we need to overhaul the criminal justice system from top to bottom. Police brutality is a stain on the soul of our nation.”

3. They state “It is unacceptable that 1,000 people are killed by police every year.” No one would disagree with that, but most people would be interested to understand the circumstances under which they were killed. The committee would lead you to believe they were just sitting in their homes enjoying a beer. There is no mention that over the last ten years, an average of 163 police officers per year were killed in the line of duty, many by the 1,000 who were later killed by police.

4. “We must start by preventing people from entering the criminal justice system in the first place.” Everyone can agree with that. Republicans believe it should begin with people abiding by the law. Democrats want to ignore crimes. The want to break the school-to-prison pipeline. So do Republicans. Unfortunately, they want to ignore the 962,300 violent acts done at public schools each year across the nation. Republicans do not and neither do the other students and teachers being attacked.

5. They want to end the “War on Drugs.” Many Republicans agree. Even if they legalize all drugs, there will still be an illegal market. In California where marijuana is legal, the illegal market is bigger than the legal market because of the excessive taxes put on by the Democrats here. What is their plan to deal with the continuing illegal drug dealers? It is not here.

6. Democrats support measures to increase diversity among the ranks of the police departments. Maybe they missed the memo where major police departments are already diverse. One can have a sneaking suspicion that they are interested in racial quotas matching the communities. There has been no Democrat outcry about the multiple Black police chiefs who have been forced to resign for multiple reasons.

7. They want a national database for cops to track any improper behavior. As stated earlier, they are more interested in the cops than the criminals.

8. They want to get rid of mandatory sentences. Combined with making it more difficult for the prosecutors, they are all about the criminals.

9. They say they want to “End the Criminalization of Poverty.” They want to end jail time for not paying fines, fees or child support. If someone has been jailed, they want to wave traffic fines. So the only people who have cause to pay these fines any longer or child support will be law-abiding citizens who have a good job. Anyone who has a criminal history or simply claims to be broke will never have to pay these fines again. What will the mothers say when they do not receive their court ordered child support? Aren’t the Democrats pro-woman?

10. They want to decriminalize disciplinary offenses for truancy and alcohol use. Folks, they just lowered the drinking age to 10 years old. There is nothing to stop them from drinking and nothing to force them to go to school. That is a major flip from where their V-P candidate was just a few years back where she wanted to arrest the parents of truant kids.

This is a scary document. The problem is the police and prosecutors and the judges forced to hand out harsh sentences; not the criminals. There is no aspect of our justice system that they do not want to overturn in favor of the criminals and nothing good about our police. Yes, they did not specifically state they want to defund the police, they just want to switch responsibilities to other parties and take policing out of their hands because the problem is not the criminals, it is the cops.

Interestingly, recent polls show that minorities are strongly in favor of effective policing that is visibly available. Since they would be most affected by this planned emasculation of the justice system, I hope they become aware of the Democrats’ plans before they vote. They will be the ones most harmed.

Ideas can flow down from leaders whether elected or self-anointed or up from the streets and the people. The current mistrust, abuse and attacks of the police is flowing both ways. Yet, in a civilized society leaders are responsible to encourage law and order. With this document the leaders of Democrats and Biden abandon law enforcement and most particularly the police. We are seeing that acted out on the streets.

We will be back to let you know what else the Biden team wants to do so you can make an educated decision for whom to vote on November 3rd.