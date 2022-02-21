Bialosky: I Am Against Pandemic Misinformation

By

My good friend Bruce Bialosky has written an article the media, if taken seriously will not like. He is opposed to pandemic misinformation. I agree. For instance, the misinformation given to us by politicians need to be corrected:

Take the vaccine and you will be safe. The L.A. County Department of Health says that if you take the vaccine you are 10% more likely to get COVID than those that do not take the vaccine. Government and the drug companies REFUSE to tell us about the heart risks for young men, the cancer and infertility risks for women and why tens of thousands of fully vaccinated people have DIED after taking the jab. Government needs to explain why they gave themselves and the drug companies IMMUNITY from the negative effects of the vaccine. Put the diaper on your face, go to your local pizza joint. If you can smell the sausage, pepperoni, onions and more, than that is the proof the diapers (masks) are worthless. This is the second anniversary of the “two week lockdown” to end the COVID mess.

I Am Against Pandemic Misinformation

Posted by Bruce Bialosky, Flashreport, 2/19/22

Podcaster Joe Rogan has caused a firestorm for having what is deemed improper information about the pandemic on his show. I have no idea what Rogan or his guests said since I do not have time to listen to podcasts and Rogan barely registered on my radar until this brouhaha. I do know there is a tremendous amount of disinformation around with one paramount point of disinformation that supersedes all.

First there is the question as to what people consider disinformation. I know that Neil Young does not know what Rogan said. He read an article about Rogan and thusly based his hysterical reaction. Does anyone believe Joni Mitchell (who I consider a musical goddess) or Graham Nash or the rest of CSN&Y then sat down in their posh surroundings and spent hours analyzing Rogan’s podcast before band wagoning with Young? Everyone believes it is a miracle David Crosby is still alive after what he has done to his body for over fifty years. Should he really be opining on Covid for others?

There has clearly been a gigantic piece of misinformation during the pandemic that has been promulgated by the U.S. government and replicated by the Mainstream Media which has cost millions if not billions of dollars, wasted lots of people’s time and potentially exposed them to physical harm. That is the complete denial of natural immunity as protection against further infection from Covid-19 and its variants.

Let us break down the last paragraph. My family had Covid relatively early – July 2020 – after which two things caused me to pause. The first was the CDC or some version of medical establishment not tracking the natural immunity numbers. One could get all the daily information they wanted for new cases, deaths, and positive tests for Covid. But the numbers did not account for how many healthy people had mild cases, thus did not know they had Covid, so their natural immunity status was totally ignored.

I was also surprised the medical establishment (CDC, Fauci, etc.) was not telling people who had Covid that they were protected against further illness. It worked that way with everything else I previously had, including measles, mumps, and chicken pox in terms of immunity. It seemed that way because doctors kept telling me that.

Then we got our Covid shots, a double dose of Pfizer. We did it because unlike the rest of the scared sheep of the world, the Beautiful Wife and I decided not to lose a year or two of our lives locked up in our home, afraid of life. We not only experienced our normal activities like restaurants and concerts but did international travel, including Africa, that some people thought was off-the-boards dangerous. Being vaccinated protected us against unexpected new rules in place when we arrived somewhere. It was cheap insurance.

We had discussions with people, and they would pooh-pooh the idea that our natural immunity had durability. I asked what they were reading because more and more studies had come out that were ignored by the “authorities.” Everyone became an authority on the issue of Covid, or at least they thought as much. The looks of disdain regarding the issue of natural immunity were a regular occurrence. Study after study came out addressing the durability of natural immunity and for other Covid related diseases. But they were roundly ignored by the mainstream media and the Biden Administration. They are in denial that something other than vaccinations would end the pandemic.

Yes, the vaccinations have been a medical miracle and saved a multitude of lives. As wonderful as the vaccines are the protection of having the disease and surviving is far superior protection.

The fascinating part of this is that the script has been flipped. People who two years ago before anyone heard of Covid-19 would at the proverbial drop of a hat attacked “Big Pharma” were now telling everyone they had to get their vaccinations or they could not go anywhere, do anything and/or might lose their jobs. This is really a WOW moment. What happened here? As soon as the pandemic is over are they going to flip the switch and go back to attacking “Big Pharma?” Are they going to rethink comments about those initially considered frontline heroes? Those heroes may certainly have natural immunity even if some choose not to get vaccinated. Are they still considered heroic?

Natural immunity is real and should not be ignored. There are over 100 million Americans that we know of who have had Covid, and they have survived. That should be celebrated, tested and then they should not be forced to get vaccinations. The current facts show that Omicron has driven out Delta totally, and 75% percent of people who are dying are unvaccinated but 25% have had vaccinations. If we had tested people, we would know that most likely not one had previously had Covid. It is not even considered.

There is a lot of misinformation around about Covid. There is a lot of denial of the history of how diseases like this work and that natural immunity is the most durable and best protection against this dreaded disease. While people want to point fingers at the Joe Rogans of the world, the real culprits are the medical establishment unwilling to tell people they are better off with their natural immunity than forcing them to get shots they do not need.

That is by far the biggest lie of this this pandemic saga.

P.S. This issue isn’t over. Buffy (from Berkeley, CA) Wicks has submitted a bill to the CA State Assembly to require every worker in California to be vaccinated. The ignorance and denial go on. We will see whether this bill passes. It is a second run at this.