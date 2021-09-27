Bialosky: It is Enough Time; Biden Presidency is a Disaster

By

It is Enough Time; Biden Presidency is a Disaster

Posted by Bruce Bialosky, Flashreport, 9/26/21

We were told if we dumped the existing President and elected his opponent life would return to normalcy. The opponent was an experienced foreign policy person, and he would be a salve for the wounds of our angry allies. He would bring our domestic situation back to normal. This was all told to us by his friends in the MSM and his allies like Nancy, Chuck and Kammy, because he was holed up in his Delaware bunker emerging to utter a statement and slink back into darkness. Now we are paying the price for buying the proverbial “pig in a poke.” President Biden is a disaster of immense proportions.

Start with the utterly unbelievable realization that France — our oldest ally in the world and still a significant country in today’s world — withdrew their U.S. ambassador in protest of the Biden government’s actions. As pathetic as you may have thought the last President, he never had such a diplomatic failing. In fact, I cannot remember such a failing during my lifetime. How bad a screwup one must be to have France withdraw their ambassador to our country. And over something that could have easily been managed in a definitively better manner.

The disastrous and self-inflicted wound of the Afghanistan withdrawal shows Biden’s crippling incompetence. Not only was this a military blunder, but it was also a diplomatic disaster antagonizing our NATO allies. Then Biden has the unmitigated gall to tell America the entire matter was a success in a speech to the country. In Biden fashion he walked out without answering any questions after making that stupefying statement.

Biden applauded the drone strike that supposedly killed the Kabul airport bomber and kept that lie going for three weeks. He had a military man quietly go out on a Friday afternoon (after Biden and the press had left for the weekend) and tell America all the reprisal did was kill ten Afghans– mostly children and no terrorists. Another disaster.

The world waited 25 years to see the Arab world’s expanding acceptance of Israel on the road to permanent peace and what does Biden do? He dumps it. His predecessor worked with Israel to establish the Abraham Accords and have full recognition of Israel by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Other countries such as Morocco, Oman and Saudi Arabia were in line to be added. What did Biden do? He went begging to the pariah, Iran, to negotiate the return of the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal while the Iranians have now rejected further negotiations. How pathetic can we be?



We have become accustomed to Biden being unavailable to our press for questions. We traded in a President who took question after question at every opportunity for a President who answers one question a week and virtually never has a press conference. Wake up Washington Post: Democracy Dies in Darkness, and you fools are too busy being blind idealogues to call Biden on it.

“In her first interview since becoming first lady, Jill Biden, said it hurts her when Biden gets attacked — but she’s not giving up on their campaign dreams of unity, bipartisanship and saving the nation’s soul.” She may not be giving that up, but he certainly seems to have given that up his first week in office. His 30 or so executive orders on Day One defined his true intentions. He has been as partisan a President as we have ever had, telling Republicans either get in line with what we Democrats (Leftists) want to do or we will move without you.

Biden is even creating new crises or bringing back older ones. We have not had a problem with inflation in decades, but Joe “Jimmy Carter” Biden has brought back serious concerns about inflation. While he is handing out bundles of government money, his policies are undercutting the worth of those handouts along with the earnings of the people still working. No doubt that some of the inflation has been caused by COVID-generated bottlenecks. But there is every sign the Biden-created inflation is not transitory and will get worse if the trillions of dollars in spending packages get through Congress and he signs these debacles.

Then there is the granddaddy of domestic disasters – the border crisis. Secretary Mayorkas says there is no crisis. He says the border is closed. Surrogate President Psaki told us for months that the rush to the border was seasonal. It is seasonal indeed: spring, summer and fall. It a crisis for all seasons. Illegal immigrants numbering 1.2 million have entered our country this year and none have been vaccinated for COVID. This is all Joe Biden’s doing — or should we say the “undoing” — of the splendid work his predecessor did on this issue.

Matters have gotten so bad that even Trump haters like Chuck Todd have finally caved and become legitimate members of the press again. Todd on a recent broadcast made the following statements about Biden:

“I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands. Because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite.”

“Afghanistan withdrawal wasn’t going to be messy. This wasn’t going to look like Saigon,” Todd continued. “The booster shots, he came out and essentially said eight months, and even indicated maybe we should start it as soon as five months. Now, we’re not sure if anybody under 65 is going to get a booster shot.” (The FDA advised against booster shots for people under 65 years old).

“And of course, the border— we can talk about the border problems and say they’re years in the making, but it’s pretty clear we have a bigger problem now than we’ve had in years,” Todd said. “These policies have turned into becoming a magnet.”

Translation into plain English – Biden is a disaster.

We could go on and on. The 3.5 trillion (really $5 trillion) waste of money bill. That Joe, the moderate, has become Joe, the Leftist in his policy governing. Joe’s solution to everything is hand out our money to cover every situation in the world. That is what happens when you elect someone who has been on the government dole for 50 years. It is clear we were lied to in the campaign and have been purposely deceived since that time. His foreign policy instincts are horrific, and his domestic policies are either dictatorial or Leftist.

It all adds up to the fact, the votes are in; President Joe Biden is a disaster and a tragic mistake.