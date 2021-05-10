Bialosky: Lies, Damned Lies

By

Yet, not a word about the goofy, mindless, incoherent statements of Joe Biden. Government, in conjunction with media is promoting the lies of government. It should be exposing them.

Lies, Damned Lies

Posted by Bruce Bialosky, Flashreport, 5/9/21

The saying is actually “Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics. “It was popularized in the United States by Mark Twain; the originator is in question. As you are aware the Democrats characterized almost everything President Trump said as a lie. The Washington Post stated there were 30,573 lies or misstatements during his term of office. Yet, times have changed, and we have a new president. How is he doing on the lying scale?

In their quest to defame President Trump, WAPO nitpicked everything he said. I read the list when it was mere 1,000 and I thought they were joking. Virtually none of the statements were of a serious public policy nature and many were repetitive. If you care to you can call them lies, but they were not damned lies. That is where we come to President Biden, who not only tells lies, but damned lies.

We are not talking about his claim of his wasteful bill mischaracterized as infrastructure generating 19 million new jobs. This falls under the third part of the saying – statistics. Even the MSM shot down that claim immediately because it was grossly foolish and inaccurate. Why Biden and his minions tried to foist this charade on us brings into question their judgment of our brain power. They must think we are all stupid or they believe the MSM will just echo anything Biden puts out there.

Let us focus on two damned lies that President Biden keeps purporting. They are damned lies because he and every one of his political cronies who repeat the lies must know they are lies. They continue the lies because their policy goals cannot be accomplished without perpetuating these lies. And the fact they are lies is not debatable.

I addressed an issue of whether WAPO was going after Biden to their fact checker and received a prompt response. Glenn Kessler stated they have run many fact checks on Biden. I certainly give him credit for his quick and professional response. But the fact checks are the problem.

President Biden stated “Most people don’t know, you walk into a store and you buy a gun, you have a background check. But you go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want and no background check.” That is a truly clear statement, and it is a damned lie. This is known as the “gun show loophole” that does not exist. Anybody who goes to a gun show and buys guns from a licensed dealer goes through the same checks they would in a store.

A small percentage of sales at gun shows are people selling their personal guns. Not many do at a gun show because it costs a decent amount of money to be a vendor at the show. People can sell or give their own guns to others and they do not have to go through background checks. They don’t generally do it at gun shows. You can believe that those sales should go through background checks as well. But to make believe this is a major issue and that background checks do not happen at gun shows is despicable. Other leading Democrats have stated the same thing (Nancy Pelosi for one), but President Biden is outright lying. The WAPO questioned it, but did not call it a lie. They defined it has “half-true.”

The purpose of restricting the rights of legal gunowners is why Biden and others repeat this lie over and over again.

The other damned lie is the one about the Georgia voting law. The statements Biden has made contain multiple misstatements which could be characterized as purposeful lies. He claims Georgia shortened the voting hours when they actually expanded them. He makes the racist claim that tightening the voter ID rules will limit people (Blacks) from voting. But the damned lie which he and his cronies keep repeating is: ”And it makes it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line.”

When accurately stating that it restricts delivering water or food within 150 feet of a polling station, they conveniently leave out is that this law applies to people who would be campaigning for any candidate or issue.

Restrictions on campaigning in close proximity to a polling place exist in every state for good reason. The good reason is so self-evident it would be insulting to define it here. The people who make the disgusting arguments against the Georgia law know this. They would never endorse campaigning at a polling place but are so anxious to pass HR1 and completely revamp and nationalize our election laws they are willing to say and do virtually anything.

The law does provide for poll workers handing out water. Also, there is nothing stopping voters from bringing their own water (or scotch) or whatever. In this way Americans might want to become more like Californians. It seems they are always walking around with a water container in their hand as if they are in the Sahara Desert, 50 miles from an oasis. It is so ingrained in the culture that whenever I leave a restaurant, they offer a drink for the road. I tell them I will brave the ten-minute drive back to my office.

Biden tells damnable lies that are only to confuse voters and get them to support his policy goals which they would not do otherwise. There are others which I am sure you can point out. His lies are ones he must know are lies. He could not be that ignorant or confused. This makes him definitively more dangerous than his predecessor.