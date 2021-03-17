Bialosky: The Perils of One Party Leadership

By

Let us be honest. When you do not run candidates for office, do not register voters, do not allow Republicans to attend County Committee meetings like the L.A. GOP policy has it, when you use the Board of Directors to smear nominees of the Party and not allow them to defend themselves, of course you will be totally irrelevant. That is the status of the California Republican Party—and the GOP’ers in the Assembly and State Senate. The good news is that real people do not care. That is why we have the Recall of Newsom to be put to a vote. That is why San Fran DA Boudin and LA DA Gascon have Recalls against them. That is why a Recall is happening against a bigot on the La Mesa School Board and two Camarillo city council members. Not because of the Republican. But, because the voters and community realize the Party has died and has NO intention of rising again. So, saving the community and the State is now the peoples business. Do not forget, we have the Election Integrity Project CA to do the work that used to be done by the California Republican party, but no more. I would not be surprised if the Recall is successful—over 30% of those who signed the petition are non Republicans. Importantly the Progressives can use this opportunity to get rid of Newsom and have a GOP’er for governor for about 17 months. No problem. The Democrats still have a veto proof Assembly and State Senate. The GOP Governor will be in name only—thanks to California being a one Party State.

The Perils of One Party Leadership

Posted by Bruce Bialosky, Flashreport, 3/14/21

Handing a government over to one political party does not always end with disastrous results. There are times when single party leadership avoids massively bad policies and destruction. But it is especially likely to occur when that one party leadership remains in control for long periods of time. The current pandemic has allowed for some of the worst examples of why not to hand over your government to one party — whether at the municipal, state or federal level.

Currently, the shining examples of this at the state level are the two bad boys of governorship – Andrew Cuomo in New York and Gavin Newsom in California. There are other examples who somehow manage to get obscured. Illinois is a perfect example with J.B. Pritzker, that man who inherited Hyatt millions, never had to work a day in his life and bought himself a shiny new toy – Illinois Governorship. He is aided and abetted by Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot — that superstar of duplicity — and was until recently urged on by Michael Madigan, Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives for nearly 40 years. These Illini have done a marvelous job of destroying a once great state, but we will focus on New York and California for they are truly special.

What can you say about Andrew Cuomo that has not already been said? His unreserved arrogance is extraordinary. His New York tough guy persona fits the scene. Where was the state legislature when he co-opted dictatorial powers to supposedly save the residents of New York from the scourge of COVID? Where were the courts? Nowhere to be found because of one party rule that has been in place for years and years. The court appointees are all left-wing agitators. The only one who fought Cuomo is the worst mayor in American history, Bill de Blasio, who has a blood feud with him.

The result is mass murder of senior citizens and the state government in upheaval now because other elected leaders awoke. What is their plan with a mass exodus of people from the state occurring because of Cuomo’s inane lockdown rules? Raise taxes. A perfect example of the perils of one-party rule.

Make no mistake, the current attack on him is a left-wing hit job. They don’t need him anymore since Trump is out of the White House. They want someone even more ideologically pure to further destroy the state.

On the Left Coast, we have Gavin “McCool” Newsom with his slicked back hair and “First Partner” spouse. He fits California like a glove. He too runs a state that has been tie-dyed in one party rule for years. Sure, California had “Arnold”, but he was counterproductive and got rolled by the entrenched powers. Try appealing a ruling to a state court. Why? They make the state legislature look downright moderate. And some in the upper echelons of the Democrat party want to use California as a model for our federal government. How perverse can they be?

Gavin has lurched from failure to failure. Shutdowns followed by more shutdowns. Rules for openings that can allow you to operate your business one day and then have to close the next because of some calculations the “high priests of science” whisper in Mr. McCool’s ear. Shut down outdoor dining when the science does not support that move. And then botch the vaccination roll out and, just like Mr. Nasty on the other coast, blame Trump. If Trump were to blame then how did that South Dakota hayseed, Gov. Noem, get 80% of her shots in peoples’ arms so quickly? Likewise, how did that West Virginia hillbilly, Gov. Justice, got 85% in his peoples’ arms while Gov. McCool managed just 35%. Newsom is now on the edge of being recalled. Finally, a check and balance.

Fascinatingly, as the recall signatures pile up, Mr. McCool is handing out bribe money and loosening the rules. The next thing you may see is Disneyland open before they move all their operations to Florida. If the recall happens rest assured, he will open the five baseball stadiums for in-person attendance. We may actually be allowed to eat indoors. Radical moves to save his own position.

We are seeing the same one party arrogance radiating from our federal government. Our Dear Speaker has submitted every left-wing dream bill she could whip up or rehash from prior Congresses. She thinks with her buddy Chucky running the U.S. Senate they can push all their garbage dreams on the unwitting people of America.

Their biggest boondoggle is the ridiculously named Covid-19 Economic Relief Bill. The three musketeers including our President keep pushing this monstrosity on us as if it is the salvation of the nation. In fact, President Joe has challenged the press: “Tell me what would you cut from this bill?” Here is your answer, Mr. President – EVERYTHING. There is not a thing in this bill that makes sense unless you are a contributor to the Democrats and waiting for your payoff. Even the $1,400 checks are misdirected to a large portion of the recipients. We could save billions of dollars by using more current data. With one party rule the magnificent Trio think they can stuff this down America’s throat and buy votes for the next four years.

Freshly empowered by what they see as one-party rule are two members of Congress, Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney. They sent letters to multiple corporations suggesting that they deplatform the political opposition. They were cute about it. They did not tell the corporations to cut off Republicans. These two members of Congress knew that would infringe on the Frist Amendment. The two just used their new powers of one-party rule to coerce them with veiled threats. And we are less than two months into the life of this new administration.

People are leaving California and New York for more hospitable state governments. Unless you want to move to Costa Rica, you cannot get away from Joe, Nancy and Chuck. Americans can save themselves from this mess in 2022 — not too far away. The question is: Will the residents of California, New York and other states like Illinois wake up and finally get rid of the mess they have allowed to happen?