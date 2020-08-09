Bialosky: Who is Not Going to Accept Election Results?

By

Who is Not Going to Accept Election Results?

Posted by Bruce Bialosky, Flashreport, 8/9/20

A wide discussion started well in advance of election day (November 3rd ) that President Trump will not accept the results of the election and vacate the White House if defeated. The question is: Who will be the people not accepting the results?

I have written previously on this subject regarding the 2016 election. I wrote of wackos in the Republican party (yes; there are some — although the majority are nestled on the LEFT) speculating before and after the 2016 election that Mr. Obama would not leave on January 20, 2017. At the time, I expressed to their faces and in writing that this was a ridiculously stupid theory and that they should never repeat it again to a live person.

The difference currently is that the theories coming from the Democrats are not coming just from the deranged Left. On June 11th, Vice-President Joe Biden stated his “single greatest concern” is President Trump “will try to steal the election.” That he is absolutely “convinced”

the military will need to escort Trump from the White House if he loses the election but refuses to leave office. Notice he does not state that Trump would not leave office; he just purports the idea that come January 20, 2021, Mr. Trump will have to be escorted by military. Other than this being a grossly dangerous statement on its face, it would be the Secret Service who would be called to carry out the task. Does Mr. Biden not even know how our government works?

To compound the establishment irresponsibly expressing concern for Trump not accepting election results, former Secretary of State John Kerry jumped into the discussion. Kerry suggested that a Trump win could cause a revolution because it could only occur through the Democrats constant argument of voter suppression. “If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built,” Kerry stated in a virtual appearance at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. “If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected.” To review, the former Secretary of State stated to foreign dignitaries that America is not a free and open democracy and that we regularly suppress voter’s rights despite the fact we were probably the only country participating in the conference that does not require a valid government ID to vote.

There are two things that must be looked at here: Voter fraud and the mail service.

The mail service is easier. Much like the police, the mail service has the same relationships with our political parties. Republicans like mail carriers, but not their union. Democrats like the mail carrier union but care little about the mail carriers.

Trump recently suggested the USPS should raise their rates — particularly on packages — or he would seek remedies. The howl from the Democrats was audible. Interesting that people who were howling would not for the most part use the USPS if you had a gun to their head. They deride it as “snail mail” and certain subgroups may not even be able to tell you where their mailbox is located. They deserted the service ages ago. They want to protect the USPS because of the unions. Coincidentally, soon after this issue arose, the two principal competitors to USPS (FEDEX and UPS) raised their rates. (Note: I use USPS virtually every business day and know the names of my carriers both at home and at work).

Don’t take my word for having only mail-in ballots as a potential disaster. See what the ultra-liberal ProPublica has to say. Then there is the Wall Street Journal that stated “In 2018 the U.S. Postal Service delivered 95.6% of election and political mail on schedule, according to an audit by the inspector general. The score was 86.6% for a processing facility in Wisconsin, 79.4% for one in Ohio, and 75.7% for one in Florida.” If that many states cannot trace their ballots we have a potential mess on our hands. As delineated by ProPublica, when absentee ballots are requested, millions are not returned supposedly (disappear) or are late. How many will go missing or be late with everyone voting absentee? (Note: The Beautiful Wife’s 2018 absentee ballot went missing, was used and sent in by someone else. She had to get a replacement ballot).

Then there is the issue of voter fraud. These issues are still denied by the Democrats while they shriek of voter suppression. They deny the need for voter ID and insult poor Blacks and Hispanics saying it is too much of a burden for them to provide such to vote.

Please see the Heritage Foundations voter fraud info. It is either true or not true and screaming that it is a right-wing think tank collecting this info does not make it false. Or read the hundreds of columns from Hans von Spakovsky, an attorney, who specializes in this topic – voter fraud is real.

As recently reported by Byron York, a bi-partisan anti-Trump group called Transition Integrity Project did four different scenarios of the election and found the Biden people to be problematic. In the end, “Democrats gave various reasons for their refusal, but basically said that it was of the utmost importance to them to ‘prevent’ a second Trump term — so important that they would deny a clear and legitimate Trump victory.”

And there is the most troubling of new procedures that was legalized in California – ballot harvesting. I wrote a previous column on this, but I will sum up the ridiculousness of this idea this way: If someone shows up at your door to sell magazines or candy for some worthy cause, we are taught to be highly suspect in that instance but should not be suspect in handing over your election ballot, one of your revered rights in America, to a complete stranger.

Let’s return to the focus of this column: accepting the results of the election. First the Democrats and their candidate have never accepted the results of the 2016 election. They have attempted to wreak havoc almost every day since. They allowed an unruly group to control a major portion of an American city that is home to 30,000 people and innumerable businesses. They have allowed destruction of federal and other buildings endorsed by municipal and state leadership who restrict the actions of their own police forces. Do you really think that based on their current actions, their constant unfounded charges of voter suppression, their comments by their Presidential candidate that they are going to walk away from this election if Mr. Trump wins?

I don’t.