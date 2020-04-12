Biden: A Lifetime of Lying and Plagarism–Documented

By

Joe Biden has lived a life that children need to know. By lying, cheating and stealing thoughts and words of others, he is the example of the “Peter Principle”, someone who has reached beyond his abilities. Just before the media turned him off, silencing him, his gaffes, incoherent comments and forgetting facts, names and places, he was disintegrating on the national TV shows. “Biden is a serial cheater. He cheated in law school by presenting many pages of a law review article as his own. His professor judged his plagiarism sufficiently serious to deserve an “F.” Biden was just getting warmed up. From that experience, he failed to learn not to cheat, and even failed to learn not to get caught. As a politician, he copied a speech from a British politician who spoke of the adversity his ancestors had overcome in the coal mines. Biden’s own ancestors had not worked in the coal mines, but no matter. He bragged that he graduated law school (not a particularly good one, by the way) in the top half of his class. In point of fact, he’d graduated in the bottom 10%. He also falsely claimed he’d graduated college with three degrees. The Democrats need to find an excuse to get another candidate—otherwise Biden will create for the Democrats in 2020 what Nixon created for the Republican in 1974.

Do the left teach their children not to cheat?

Glenn Beaton, Aspen Beat, 4/11/20

I’m no saint. In fact, I’m a seriously flawed human.

But I’ll say this. In over 20 years of school – that’s K through 12, college and law school, not to mention half a dozen gigs as an adjunct law professor – I never cheated or condoned cheating. Not even once. My parents taught me that cheaters are immoral, and cheaters taught me that cheaters are losers.

Which brings me to Joe Biden.

Biden is a serial cheater. He cheated in law school by presenting many pages of a law review article as his own. His professor judged his plagiarism sufficiently serious to deserve an “F.”

Biden was just getting warmed up. From that experience, he failed to learn not to cheat, and even failed to learn not to get caught.

As a politician, he copied a speech from a British politician who spoke of the adversity his ancestors had overcome in the coal mines. Biden’s own ancestors had not worked in the coal mines, but no matter.

He bragged that he graduated law school (not a particularly good one, by the way) in the top half of his class. In point of fact, he’d graduated in the bottom 10%. He also falsely claimed he’d graduated college with three degrees.

He has repeatedly lied that a drunk driver killed his first wife. But the driver’s blood test showed no traces of alcohol or drugs. In fact, his deceased wife was apparently the person at fault.

Back when his handlers allowed him out of the basement in his most recent run for the presidency, Biden copied without attribution numerous proposals and much language from various non-profit organizations on climate change and education.

He lied several times that he’d been arrested in South Africa when visiting Nelson Mandela. He lied and still lies about his record on Iraq.

Yet this lying, cheating and lying about cheating do not disqualify Biden from the Democratic nomination for president. Why not?eport this ad

It’s because the left sees cheating differently than you and I do, just as they see everything else differently. To us, truth, justice and beauty are important and objective. To the left, they are not.

The fact that great western thinkers like Plato and Socrates believed in absolutes of truth, justice and beauty is not evidence to the left that the left is wrong, but evidence that they’re right. They wouldn’t be caught dead with Plato and Socrates.

“Justice” has consequently been perverted into a vague euphemism for identity politics. They call it “social” justice. Disgruntled leftist constituents want stuff, but specifically not on the condition that it be a natural consequence of their individual actions.

“Beauty” is now an exercise in shock-jock depravity. Think “Piss Christ.”

And “truth” as a fact-based concept has been replaced with “truthiness.” A notion is “truthy” and possesses “truthiness” if it serves a worthy leftist position, regardless of whether it’s fact-based.

The lie that a lunging black man had shouted “hands up, don’t shoot” before cops shot him is deemed truthy. Because it serves the leftist narrative that cops frequently murder black men. Never mind that such a lie may ruin or end the life of a cop. (See, “Justice” supra.)

Confronted with evidence that their truthiness lacks factual basis – that it lacks truth – the left answers with a question: “Whose truth?”

Ironically, these people who contend that facts depend on one’s perspective or demographic also contend that they’re the “party of science.” But give them credit for consistency in their hypocrisy. They say they’re the party of science not because they think it’s true but because it’s truthy in serving their interests.

Notably, a disproportionate number of so-called journalists are leftists. They consciously and sometimes candidly present truthiness over truth.

Back to Biden. Most of us would say cheating is untruthful because it falsely presents another’s work as one’s own.

The left responds, so what? Untruths don’t matter if the un-truther is exuding truthiness. If he serves the left’s political purposes, then he is.

Biden may be a liar, a plagiarist and a cheater (and a lousy one, despite years of practice at his craft) but he has demonstrated a willingness to endorse a majority of leftist tenets and a malleability to conform to the others. Witness his flip-flop on abortion. To the left, he’s sufficiently truthy.

True, his truthiness at the expense of truthfulness turns off unwoke people for whom truth is not just a slogan. The left believes such people are not human, but simple obstacles to be removed on the progressive march to socialism. But first the Dems have to get their votes.

The strategy for getting their votes is, naturally, to be truthy but untrue with them. It might work. But I doubt it.