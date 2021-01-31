Biden Administration Investigating SpaceX for NOT Hiring Illegal Aliens

By

We have now come full circle. Illegal aliens and people here without permits to work are complaining that an American company owned by Elon Musk will not hire them. The law is clear, it is a violation of Federal immigration law to assist, hire or encourage anyone to stay in this country that is, as the law says, “is an illegal alien>” Now the Harris/Biden Administration has made it clear. Not only will they open the borders, close down detention/deportation centers, but use the power of government to force you to hire criminals from foreign countries instead of American citizens. Harris/Biden are cancelling Americans right to work—and forcing forms to violate Federal law and hire criminals from foreign nations. ““Specifically, the charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident”, DOJ attorney Lisa Sandoval wrote in the complaint filed on Thursday. The Immigrant and Employee Rights division of the DOJ notified SpaceX by email on June 8 that it had opened an investigation, and requested that SpaceX provide information and documents relating to its hiring process, according to the court filings made on Thursday.”

U.S. Justice Department probes SpaceX after hiring discrimination complaint

By Reuters Staff, 1/30/21

(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice is probing Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX over whether the company discriminates against non-U.S. citizens in its hiring, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The Justice Department’s Immigrant and Employee Rights division received a complaint of employment discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen, who alleged that SpaceX discriminated against him based on his citizenship status.

“Specifically, the charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident”, DOJ attorney Lisa Sandoval wrote in the complaint filed on Thursday.

The Immigrant and Employee Rights division of the DOJ notified SpaceX by email on June 8 that it had opened an investigation, and requested that SpaceX provide information and documents relating to its hiring process, according to the court filings made on Thursday.

Advertisement

The filings were made in the United States District Court for the central district of California.

The Justice Department and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.