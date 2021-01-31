Biden Administration Investigating SpaceX for NOT Hiring Illegal Aliens

We have now come full circle. Illegal aliens and people here without permits to work are complaining that an American company owned by Elon Musk will not hire them. The law is clear, it is a violation of Federal immigration law to assist, hire or encourage anyone to stay in this country that is, as the law says, “is an illegal alien>”
Now the Harris/Biden Administration has made it clear. Not only will they open the borders, close down detention/deportation centers, but use the power of government to force you to hire criminals from foreign countries instead of American citizens.
Harris/Biden are cancelling Americans right to work—and forcing forms to violate Federal law and hire criminals from foreign nations.
U.S. Justice Department probes SpaceX after hiring discrimination complaint
By Reuters Staff, 1/30/21
(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice is probing Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX over whether the company discriminates against non-U.S. citizens in its hiring, according to court documents filed on Thursday.
The Justice Department’s Immigrant and Employee Rights division received a complaint of employment discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen, who alleged that SpaceX discriminated against him based on his citizenship status.
“Specifically, the charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident”, DOJ attorney Lisa Sandoval wrote in the complaint filed on Thursday.
The Immigrant and Employee Rights division of the DOJ notified SpaceX by email on June 8 that it had opened an investigation, and requested that SpaceX provide information and documents relating to its hiring process, according to the court filings made on Thursday.
The filings were made in the United States District Court for the central district of California.
The Justice Department and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Duh-what?
Immigrant & Employee Rights division? Really?
I don’t know what a Technology Strategy Associate does but if the position requires any sort of clearance, either for national security or protection of proprietary information, a person who has violated entry to the country law cannot be trusted to follow laws designed to protect the US and our industrial base.
But then again, the Left obviously wants to crash & crush the current USA so giving preferance to foreign scofflaws for sensitive positions makes sense in their framework for destruction.
That’s what Musk gets for leaving Newsom flat footed.
Hummmm vetting an employee for security and industrial espionage is now bad?
Making sure US citizens are given priority? Now bad???
I think Mr. Hicks is right (should I have used that term?) and this is payback for leaving a one party Socialist State. Remember the Communist Democrat Party is trying to pas laws stating even when you leave you will have to pay California Taxes.
Yep folks and you voted for them.
It is against the law. Elon’s lawyers need only take a copy of the law with them to the hearing, slam it on the table top, and as they walk out, turn and say, “see you in court.”