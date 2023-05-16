By

An old, demented, rich white guy told black students that HE was the greatest danger they had in life. No, not the environment, inflation, Progressive racism, China or Russia—white people are the biggest enemy.

“Biden delivered the commencement address at Howard University on Saturday. Howard University, a HBCU and the alma mater of Kamala Harris, welcomed the president and his warnings about the threats they face as they go out into the world. He assured the grads that he wasn’t making such an outrageous statement just because he was speaking at a “black HBCU”, which of course was the very reason he was doing it. Does Grandpa Joe understand that the ‘B’ in HBCU stands for black, so saying a black HBCU is redundant? When he speaks to predominantly white audiences he says the greatest threat is climate change.

Maybe he is right. The largest number of black murders in this nation are supported by white people like Biden, Newsom and Pelosi—the abortion of tens of thousands of black babies. That is the real racism facing the black community.

Biden at HBCU: White supremacy is the most dangerous threat to our homeland

KAREN TOWNSEND, Hot Air, 5/14/23 https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2023/05/14/biden-at-hbcu-white-supremacy-is-the-most-dangerous-threat-to-our-homeland-n550597

Really, Joe? White supremacy is the most dangerous threat to our homeland? Our racist president is at it again. Joe Biden never misses an opportunity to racially divide Americans while railing against racism.

Joe Biden is running for re-election and black voters are not very eager to go and cast a vote for him again. He can’t win without a strong showing from black voters, especially black women who are so loyal to Democrats and will want to support Kamala in 2024 as Joe’s vice president. So, he was in deep pander mode.

He began by talking about the past and America’s history with racism and then pivoted to today and how the struggle is still real. For Joe Biden, it’s still 1960 and America is in the throes of the Civil Rights era. He lies about his participation in protesting against racism back in the day and he again tried to put himself among those who speak out against it. He is a legend in his own mind.

“It’s a battle that’s never really over,” he said, adding, “But on the best days, enough of us have the guts and hearts to stand up for the best in us, to choose love over hate, unity over disunity, progress over retreat…”

Biden then zeroed in on White supremacy, saying, “…To stand against the poison of White supremacy as I did in my inaugural address.” He then called it “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.” The audience erupted in applause.

Pointing his finger, he added, “And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.” The audience laughed.

Did they laugh because they know he’s full of it or because they believe him? Biden’s been a racist for the duration of his career and Democrats keep voting for him. It seems they are willing to fall for his nonsense.

The KKK, for example, were Democrats when Democrats ruled the Old South. Martin Luther King, Jr. is often referred to as a Republican. Joe Biden thinks people are dumb. Biden often spoke about his old friend (now deceased) Senator Strom Thurmond, a Dixiecrat and Democrat before he became a Republican. Thurmond was a segregationist. Biden delivered a eulogy at his funeral in 2003. Biden’s claims of civil rights activism is projection.

Journalist Julie Kelly replied, “No you’re saying it because you’re a pathological liar propped up by the media to help fuel dangerous racial division.”

And New York Post journalist Miranda Devine simply tweeted “Pure evil” in response to Biden’s line.

Senator Tim Scott called malarkey on Biden’s commencement address.

There are two grave threats to our homeland and both are of Biden’s doing. The truth is that this is not 1960, or 1970, or 1980, or any other decade from the past when it comes to race relations. In my own lifetime, as a person who was born and raised in the Deep South, and lived much of my adult life in the South, I have seen strong progress. Joe Biden can’t con me. The real threats to our country are the Biden border crisis and inflation. Biden has opened our southern border to a level where it is out of control. About 6 million illegal aliens have entered the United States on his watch. A country without a border is not a sovereign country. And as far as inflation goes, Biden greatly hindered the American economy and its recovery from the pandemic years. His bad economic decisions and his free-wheeling spending have been a disaster for American families. People struggle to pay their bills, cope with high interest rates, and purchase groceries and gas for their cars. That is the struggle that is very real for most Americans, not a panic over the threat of white supremacy.