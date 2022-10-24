By

What more proof do you need that Joe Biden is totally incoherent and confused? “”It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect,” Biden told NowThis News in an interview that aired Sunday.” He was talking about ending up to $20,000 in student loans, which he illegally di via an Executive Order, not a Congressional vote. Congress NEVER voted on this—yet he believes it did. This shows he does not know fantasy from reality. Yet he can send our troops into war—or take them away from securing our safety. Biden needs to go—and the Cabinet needs to put into effect the 25th Amendment, even though that means Harris becomes President. When he passionately says things that are not true, how can we trust his judgement?



Biden claims he got student loan forgiveness ‘passed by a vote or two’

The forgiveness plan is being challenged in court specifically on the grounds that Congress did not authorize it.

By Madeleine Hubbard, Just the News, 10/24/22

President Joe Biden said he ensured his student-loan forgiveness program “passed by a vote or two,” although Congress never voted on the plan.

Biden announced executive actions in August to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans for borrowers who make less than $125,000 and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients at or below that income level.

“It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect,” Biden told NowThis News in an interview that aired Sunday.

Several states and at least one legal group have filed lawsuits to stop the plan, specifically on the grounds that Congress did not give authorization to allow the president to cancel student debt. On Friday, a federal judge temporarily delayed the plan from proceeding over such issues.