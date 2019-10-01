By

There is now a famous picture, first shown on Fox Business News “Varney and Company”. The picture shows Vice President Biden in the Hamptons, playing golf in a foursome with an Executive from the Ukrainian energy company and Hunter Biden. So when Joe Biden claims he NEVER spoke to his son about the Ukrainian deal, he is now a prove liar. Imagine if any of the Trump family did these things? The media and th Democrat Party are defending and protecting Biden. Why? Because if he unwinds, so will the corruption of Barack Obama, the Democrat national Committee using Ukraine in 2016 to harm Donald Trump. Plus, the source of some of their dark money from illegal sources would come to light. Thought you should know that Biden is as corrupt as the standard Democrat.

BIDEN Family: Out of Control Elitists

Anonymous, 10/1/19

While the Press has been attacking the Trump kids every time they get a chance , not a word on the Biden kids:



In 2017, Joe Biden’s niece, Caroline Biden, stole $100,000 through a credit card scam, aka, GRAND LARCENY, was able to cut a deal with NY prosecutors and got off Scott free without jail time or probation. This was her second arrest. She was able to deal her way out of that one too. She has also been to rehab numerous times. HTTPS://nypost.com/2017/06/09/Joe-bidens-niece-dodges-jail-after-100k-credit-card-scam/

Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was kicked out of the Navy for failing a cocaine drug test. HTTPS://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/Joe-bidens-son-hunter-kicked-out-navy-cocaine-n227811



Then he divorced his wife, mother of his three daughters, after a yearlong affair, to marry his brother’s widow. WHO DOES THAT?

Over the course of the divorce, Hunter drained hundreds of thousands of dollars from the couple’s assets by “spending” extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills. It actually was worse than that, all outlined here:

HTTPS://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/2017/03/02/Kathleen-biden-files-divorce-hunter/98638454/

And this is all on top of the BILLIONS his father dubiously arranged for him from communist China and Ukraine . https://nypost.com/2018/03/15/inside-the-shady-private-equity-firm-run-by-kerry-and-bidens-kids/

Biden ’s daughter with Jill Ashley Biden Krein, has been arrested several times for drug charges. While he was Veep, she was videoed snorting cocaine, but the news media decided to not to publish the video. She hid out in the Veep’s Delaware home for a week or so until things calmed down. HTTPS://nypost.com/2009/03/30/parties-pot-in-Ashley-bidens-past/

Okay, all God’s children got problems , but what if these things had happened to the Trump children?

But the Republicans are not interested in subpoenaing all of the Biden children’s bank and credit card accounts, are they? Why haven’t we heard any of this from the networks, or read it in the “great” national newspapers? You know damn well why, the liberal media neither sees, nor hears, nor speaks, any evil of liberals, ever!

Nothing to see here folks; just move along.