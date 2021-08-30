By

This is the theater of the absurd. First we were told if we lockdown for 15 days, the virus would be gone. Then we were told that if we killed millions of jobs, closed schools, churches, stadium, movie houses, ended all public gatherings, we would be saved. Then we were told masks would do the trick. Next came the cure-all—the vaccine. Take a shot—even though no one knew the short or long term effects and we would be saved. Finally they realized the vaccine was a total failure after eight months—so you needed a booster shot. Now we are told, it is such a failure, we need a booster shot after five months. At what point do we just tell them to shut up and we stop listening to the rants of people who are either profiteering off the COVID issue (notice that Fauci last week said we are headed into the COVID season of Fall and winter—not the flu season—COVID apparently has cured the common flu!). Government has made a mess of this. They created health, educational and economic crisis’ when they could have used their common sense. People died because Fauci lied. Stop listening to his lies—live a normal life—put government in quarantine.

Biden, Fauci discuss requiring COVID booster shots every 5 months

By Steven Nelson , NY Post, 8/26/21

President Biden on Friday said he and Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed requiring COVID-19 booster shots every five months rather than every eight as previously anticipated.

The shorter timeframe would increase the number of vaccine doses that the US will need to set aside for booster shots — as poorer nations clamor for more US donations.

“The question raised is should it be shorter than eight months? Should it be as little as five months? That’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that,” Biden said in the Oval Office during a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Biden said Friday that booster shots for Americans “will start here on Sept. 20 pending approval of the FDA and the CDC committee of outside experts.”

The president did not say what Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, recommended regarding booster shot timing.

Israel began giving booster shots to senior citizens last month — rejecting the World Health Organization’s plea for “a moratorium on boosters” so that the Third World can get vaccines and reduce the possibility of new and more contagious mutations.

Pfizer and BioNTech have requested FDA approval for a booster shot for their two-dose vaccine, which is the most widely used option in the US — saying data shows a third shot improves the body’s ability to fight the virus. Moderna’s similar two-dose vaccine was made with the same technology.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine also works better with an extra shot, the company said this week.

The changing timeframe on booster shots threatens to undermine White House messaging, however, amid continued vaccine hesitancy among certain demographic groups.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said Tuesday, “We expect the rule will be simple. Get your booster shot eight months after you got your second shot.”

According to CDC data, 73.5 percent of US adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and 62.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines dramatically lower the risk of serious symptoms, hospitalization and death, but the high rate of vaccination hasn’t stopped a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the virus — with a daily average of more than 156,000 new US COVID-19 cases over the past week, matching the case rate in late January.

