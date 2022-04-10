By

More proof the demented Biden needs to be surrounded by crooks. In this case he appointed to the FEC a person that KNEW the Georgia elections in 2018 were corrupt—yet never came forward. In the past he appointed pedophile supports to the Supreme Court, along with haters, bigots and Jew haters to various government agencies—more reason to ignore government edicts. Now we find he has appointed a corrupt election official to monitor elections. “Yet incredibly today, while testifying in front of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, FEC nominee Dara Lindenbaum, an election lawyer and former General Counsel to Stacey Abrams’ campaign, admitted to Senator Ted Cruz that she put her name on a legal document swearing that voting machines illegally changed votes from one candidate to another. Joe Biden chose the former General Counsel to Stacey Abrams’ campaign to replace retiring Democratic Commissioner Steven Walther on the regulatory agency that enforces U.S. campaign finance law Sen. Ted Cruz to Biden nominee to the FEC: “As an officer of the court, you were willing to put your name on a legal pleading alleging that the machines used in Georgia in 2018 were switching votes illegally from one candidate to another. Is that correct?” Dara Lindenbaum: “Yes” She admits that the voting machines, which have still not been audited, were corrupt and switched votes. Why isn’t this fron page news? Why aren’t people involved being rounded up and indicted?

Biden FEC Nominee ADMITS Her Name Is On Legal Document Attesting Voting Machines Used In GA ILLEGALLY SWITCHED VOTES From One Candidate To Another [VIDEO]

By Patty McMurray, Gateway Pundit, 4/6/22





100 Percent Fed Up reports – For a year and a half, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been called a liar, big box stores like Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohls, Wayfair, and others have dropped his products from their stores over his claims that the voting machines in the 2020 election switched the votes causing Joe Biden to win the election illegally.

MI Constitutional attorney Matt DePerno, who hasn’t given up on his legal battle in Antrim County, MI, to prove voting machines have the ability to switch votes, has been demonized by Democrats, including the current Attorney General Dana Nessel, who Matt DePerno hopes to run against in the November 2022 election if he wins the nomination of the MI Republican delegates.

Yet incredibly today, while testifying in front of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, FEC nominee Dara Lindenbaum, an election lawyer and former General Counsel to Stacey Abrams’ campaign, admitted to Senator Ted Cruz that she put her name on a legal document swearing that voting machines illegally changed votes from one candidate to another.

Joe Biden chose the former General Counsel to Stacey Abrams’ campaign to replace retiring Democratic Commissioner Steven Walther on the regulatory agency that enforces U.S. campaign finance law

Sen. Ted Cruz to Biden nominee to the FEC: “As an officer of the court, you were willing to put your name on a legal pleading alleging that the machines used in Georgia in 2018 were switching votes illegally from one candidate to another. Is that correct?” Dara Lindenbaum: “Yes”

Watch:

Washington Free Beacon reports – President Joe Biden’s pick to serve on the Federal Election Commission is representing Stacey Abrams’s nonprofit and Raphael Warnock’s church in a lawsuit that challenged the validity of Georgia’s 2018 election due in part to the state’s use of “unreliable” electronic voting machines.

In November 2018, election lawyer Dara Lindenbaum signed on to a federal legal complaint on behalf of Abrams’s Fair Fight Action. The complaint challenged the constitutionality of Georgia’s 2018 election, which saw Abrams lose to Republican governor Brian Kemp in a race she never conceded. Warnock’s Ebenezer Baptist Church joined the suit in early 2019, just months before the Democrat entered Georgia’s 2020 Senate race.

According to the complaint, the state of Georgia “grossly mismanaged” the election by depriving “Georgia citizens, and particularly citizens of color, of their fundamental right to vote.” As a result, the complaint said, Georgia’s election “violated the First, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.” The complaint also lamented the use of “insecure and unreliable” electronic voting machines that “lack a paper trail” and thus “cannot be audited”—those machines even “switched” votes from Abrams to Kemp, according to the complaint.

While the lawsuit remains active, Fair Fight and other plaintiffs amended the complaint in December 2020 to remove many of its assertions detailing problematic voting machines. The move came after former president Donald Trump said voting machine irregularities led to his defeat against Biden.

We are living in an alternate world, folks. When a lawyer working for a top Democrat operative admits that she swore under oath that the voting machines in Georgia switched votes from one candidate to another—and this is the first you’re hearing about it, while the media and their allies in the Democrat Party have DEMONIZED Mike Lindell and Matt DePerno for almost two years for saying the same thing—there is a serious problem with the truth in our nation!