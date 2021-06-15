Biden for President in 2024!! Jill Biden!

By

I Think I’ve Figured out What’s Behind That Weird G7 Photo of Jill Biden

By Bonchie, Red State, 6/10/21

Yesterday, the White House released a perplexing photo of Jill Biden supposedly “prepping for the G7.” The First Lady is pictured sitting at her husband’s desk on Air Force One, sorting through a large notebook in all business attire.

It left many people wondering exactly what she was preparing for. After all, she’s not elected to anything nor has she been appointed to any executive position. Was she highlighting things for her husband because he’s so obviously incapable of doing his job himself, or was it something else?

While we can’t know the answer to that question for sure, the presentation of Jill Biden as somewhat being in charge is too deliberate to ignore at this point. This isn’t the first time, either (see Jill Biden Is Hitting the Road, and It Says Nothing Good).

I’m not sure how it hasn’t dawned on me before, but I think I have the reason figured out behind this campaign to make Jill Biden seem so presidential – I think she’s going to run for president.

Really, just hear me out. We know that Jill Biden is nakedly ambitious at a level we haven’t seen since Hillary Clinton, whose presidential run we are all familiar with. She drug her husband through a deeply uncomfortable 2020 presidential campaign that he was clearly not physically and mentally up for. As president, things have only gotten worse for Joe Biden, yet Jill Biden’s ambition has hardly slowed down. Rather, she’s seemingly put herself ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to assignments and publicity.

That leads me to the next aspect of this – Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris. Just a few weeks ago, it came out that the First Lady had dropped obscenities during the 2020 campaign to describe Harris’ behavior in trying to paint Jill Biden as a racist. Since then, you’ve hardly ever seen Jill Biden appear with Kamala Harris. And while Harris is given cleanup duty in Guatemala with the disaster at the border hung around her neck, Jill Biden remains unscathed, headed to the G7 to apparently play a major role. I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

Lastly, let’s note that Kamala Harris is a terrible politician who would probably crash and burn in 2024 just as she did in 2019 (she didn’t make it to 2020). That gives Jill Biden incentive to “save” her party by stepping in. With Joe Biden almost certainly unable to run again (no matter what delusions he currently holds), Jill Biden could represent a continuation of his presidency.

Honestly, I don’t think my theory is far-fetched. Combine Jill Biden’s oversized ambition with her hate for Kamala Harris and the party’s tenuous position in 2024, and I think it’s actually probable that she runs. Or I could be wrong, at which point I’ll pretend I never wrote this article.