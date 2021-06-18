By

This is more proof that Joe Biden has totally lost it. Worse, he has made America more insecure. Biden gave Putin a list of 16 infrastructure entities he begged Putin not to use a cyberattack on. Isn’t that crazy or demented. Instead Biden should have told him ANY cyberattack will unleash our computers to close down his nation. By listing 16 entities, he gave permission to Putin for cyberattacks on all the rest of our country. “President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure “entities” that must be “off-limits” to cyberattacks and hinted at major retaliation from the United States should Russia allow continued malign activity in the sphere. Biden, speaking ahead of his press conference following a slate of bilateral meetings with Putin and Russian officials, claimed the topic of cybersecurity was included in a discussion on establishing a “mechanism” for “strategic stability.” Why isn’t this proof we need to implement the 25th Amendment?

Biden gave Putin list of 16 critical infrastructure ‘entities’ that must be off-limits to cyberattacks

by Christian Datoc, Washington Examiner, 6/15/21

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure “entities” that must be “off-limits” to cyberattacks and hinted at major retaliation from the United States should Russia allow continued malign activity in the sphere.

Biden, speaking ahead of his press conference following a slate of bilateral meetings with Putin and Russian officials, claimed the topic of cybersecurity was included in a discussion on establishing a “mechanism” for “strategic stability.”

“I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off-limits to attack, period, by cyber or any other means,” the president stated. “I gave them a list, and I don’t have it in front of me, if I am not mistaken, of 16 entities — 16 defined as critical infrastructure, from the energy sector to our water systems.”

Biden hammered the need for the two countries “to take action against criminals that conduct ransomware activities on their territory.”

“So we agreed to task experts in both our countries to work on specific understandings about what is off-limits and to follow up on specific cases that originate in other countries, and that’s either of our countries,” he continued.

“We’ll find out whether we have a cybersecurity arrangement that begins to bring some order,” Biden added later in his remarks. “I looked at him. I said, ‘How would you feel if ransomware took on the pipelines from your oil fields?’ He said, ‘It would matter.’ This is not about just our self-interest.”

It’s worth noting that Putin also mentioned the cybersecurity discussion during his Wednesday press conference, but he also blamed the U.S. for the “majority” of international cyberattacks.