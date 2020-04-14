By

Every day Joe Biden shows how confused he is about facts, world events and the law. This is what he just said, ““We’re finally gonna achieve comprehensive immigration reform as well, putting millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship,” said Biden.”

Previously he demeaned every American citizens, everyone who served in the military by saying, “Biden has previously said many times that “DACA illegal aliens are more American than most Americans.”

This is the man Obama “proudly endorsed yesterday? This is the man Bernie Sanders thinks is qualified to be handling a crisis and the Chinese (he can’t say anything negative to or about eh Chinese government—they gave his son $1,5 billion to “invest”.). Biden is both confused and corrupt. Can anybody including Hillary deny that?

Biden Gets Confused Again… Says He Wants to “Put Millions of Citizens on a Pathway to Citizenship” (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 4/13/20





Biden got confused again.

Advertisement – story continues below

Joe Biden on Monday said he if he were to win the White House, his administration would “finally achieve comprehensive immigration reform.”

Because after nearly 50 years in government, including 8 years as US Vice President, Biden just hasn’t had enough to achieve anything.

“We’re finally gonna achieve comprehensive immigration reform as well, putting millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship,” said Biden.

Either Biden is confused, or he believes illegal aliens are American citizens.

Biden has previously said many times that “DACA illegal aliens are more American than most Americans.”