By

Biden Gets Confused Trying to Find His Way off the Stage

By Nick Arama, Red State, 3/9/22

Joe Biden is supposed to be in charge, yet he doesn’t seem to understand what he’s even doing from moment to moment.

On Wednesday he pushed yet another claim that has no basis in reality – “a gallon of gas is down 14 percent today,” he declared.

The national average is up almost 17 cents from the day before, when it was $4.104 and the “highest in history.” So, rather than down, it’s hitting another highest in history number.

Once again, Biden doesn’t even have any idea of the truth.

His team has been trying to sell us all kinds of things that aren’t true – from blaming Vladimir Putin for the rise in gas prices (which have been going up since the election, long before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine) to trying to spin inflation numbers that just keep going up and up.

The memo has gone out now to all the Democrats to call the rise in prices “Putin’s price hike” — as though Americans aren’t able to remember beyond the last couple of weeks.

Then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried to sell a bunch of malarkey about inflation during her briefing on Wednesday, that numbers were going down “month to month.”

Yet, CNBC’s Rick Santelli completely took apart Psaki with a little reality.

Their answer to the crushing inflation numbers has been to cheerlead even more spending, and to blame companies for price gouging, just like they are doing now with the rise in gas prices. Nothing is ever their fault, and they never have an answer for any of the issues–indeed, they’ve made the issues worse. You know that the number that’s going to come in later this week must be awful if – after months of being wrong about their predictions – they’re finally predicting it’s going to come in high.

But they are completely lost, both literally and figuratively. We keep saying that Biden’s condition is concerning, but it just keeps getting worse. Here’s Biden Wednesday, seemingly lost trying to find his way off the stage; he doesn’t even know where he’s going.

He looks like he’s looking for help or his handler, but none of the handlers seem to be on the spot, so he’s just left to wallow, confused and looking around. He finally finds his way to the stairs.

This is elder abuse, but none of his handlers seem to give a darn about it or the danger that this poses both to him and the country. This is what leaders around the world are seeing, and you wonder why you have bad actors like Putin and Xi making noises all around the world. I look at this and say: how are we ever going to make it through three more years with this guy? We’ve already seen how bad the first year has been, and it’s concerning that it’s likely to get even worse as he deteriorates.