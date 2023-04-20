By

This is how you force the poor and middle class to stay home, have problems getting to work—and in emergencies, die. “Although the Biden administration is pushing new emissions regulations to try to get car-makers to produce more electric vehicles and compel more Americans to buy them, data show that only 4% of Americans own an electric vehicle and the average cost of an EV is $65,291. For comparison, the average transaction price of a gas-powered car today is $48,100. In relation to that, the median annual income in the U.S. (in 2021) is $70,784, according to the Census Bureau. So, the average cost of buying a new gas-powered car today is 67.9% of the annual median income, and the average cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle is 92.2% of the annual median income. What happens if only a few want to harm the environment and buy electric vehicles? Will Biden and the Democrats close down gas stations? Or will the people revolt against a totalitarian government? We continue to elect members of Congress that are working hard to destroy freedom and independence. The 2024 elections gives us a chance to make America, America again.

Biden-Harris Pushing to Increase Electric Car Sales, Average Cost of EV is $65,291

MICHAEL W. CHAPMAN, CNSNEWS, 4/15/23

(CNSNews.com) — Although the Biden administration is pushing new emissions regulations to try to get car-makers to produce more electric vehicles and compel more Americans to buy them, data show that only 4% of Americans own an electric vehicle and the average cost of an EV is $65,291.

For comparison, the average transaction price of a gas-powered car today is $48,100. In relation to that, the median annual income in the U.S. (in 2021) is $70,784, according to the Census Bureau.

So, the average cost of buying a new gas-powered car today is 67.9% of the annual median income, and the average cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle is 92.2% of the annual median income.

Some of the least expensive new gas-powered cars for sale in the U.S. range in price from $17,600 to $22,115, according to Cars.com. And some of the least expensive new electric vehicles for sale in the U.S. range in price from $27,495 to $44,525.

However, some of the most expensive new EVs cost, starting MSRP, at $48,190 (Tesla Model 3) and climb as high as $105,550 (Mercedes EQS). Add on bells and whistles and the cost nearly hits $200,000.

In California, new emission rules are being imposed that will, in 2035, end the sale of all gas-powered automobiles in the state. By 2035, in 12 years, all of the new cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs will have to be electric or hydrogen powered.

According to the Department of Transportation, there are 30,398,249 private, commercial, and public automobiles (and motorcycles) registered in California. Currently, about 2.75% of the registered cars (838,000) in California are electric and hybrid, but sales are increasing every year.

In 2022, “EV sales made up 16 percent of new vehicle sales in California,” a total of 292,496 new electric cars on the road, according to the California Energy Commission.

Despite the new EV targets set for 2035, California drivers with gas-powered cars will be able to continue driving (and selling) them. But new car sales will have to be emission-free.

On the national level, the EPA announced on April 12 that it has “proposed federal vehicle emissions standards that will accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future and tackle the climate crisis.”

“By proposing the most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks, we are delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s promise to protect people and the planet, securing critical reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution and ensuring significant economic benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs for families,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“These ambitious standards are readily achievable thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which is already driving historic progress to build more American-made electric cars and secure America’s global competitiveness,” added Regan.

The new rules would require car manufacturers to reach steadily tighter greenhouse gas emissions on their vehicles. To reach those new standards, car makers would have to produce more electric, hydrogen, or hybrid cars and trucks.

“The proposed standards are also projected to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles,” said the EPA. “Depending on the compliance pathways manufacturers select to meet the standards, EPA projects that EVs could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in MY (model year) 2032.”

Although many Democrats are keen on EVs and tighter emission rules, many Republicans are not.

A March 2023 Gallup poll showed that 6% of Democrats currently own an electric vehicle compared to 1% of Republicans. Also, 17% of Democrats said they would not buy an EV and 71% of Republicans said the same, as did 38% of Independents.

Further, 61% of Americans think that EVs help the climate “only a little/not at all.”

Although many people, young and old, like EVs and might consider buying one in the future, current data show Americans’ long-held committment to the internal combustion engine.

As reported by Forbes in March 2023, “a total of 278,063,737 personal and commercial vehicles were registered to drivers in the U.S. in 2021.”

Also, “91.7% of households had at least one vehicle in 2021. Only 8.3% of households did not have a vehicle.”

The most popular vehicle model is the Ford F-series. “A whopping 653,957 Ford F-Series pickups were sold in 2022,” said Forbes.

Other top popular models in 2022 include the “Chevrolet Silverado (513,354 sales); Ram Pickup (468,344 sales); Toyota RAV4 (399,941 sales); and Toyota Camry (295,201 sales).

According to Torquenews.com, there were about 4 million Tesla EVs on the road at the end of 2022.

“There are about 1.446 billion vehicles on Earth in 2022,” reported Hedges & Company. “About 19% of those vehicles are in the United States.”