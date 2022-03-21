Biden In 2021 Gave Putin PERMISSION for Cyber Attacks Against Our Nation–SERIOIUSLY

By

Did you know that the really demented Biden gave Putin PERMISSIUON to launch cyber attacks against our nation—he gave his permission!!! “President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure “entities” that must be “off-limits” to cyberattacks and hinted at major retaliation from the United States should Russia allow continued malign activity in the sphere. Biden, speaking ahead of his press conference following a slate of bilateral meetings with Putin and Russian officials, claimed the topic of cybersecurity was included in a discussion on establishing a “mechanism” for “strategic stability.” If he had a sliver of a brain he would have told Putin NO cyber attacks will be tolerated—instead he made it an open season, and possible negotiations, as to what Putin could attack. No wonder he invaded Ukraine—he knew what we all know, Biden is an empty suit with serious cognitive abilities.

Biden gave Putin list of 16 critical infrastructure ‘entities’ that must be off-limits to cyberattacks

by Christian Datoc, Washington Examiner, 6/20/21

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure “entities” that must be “off-limits” to cyberattacks and hinted at major retaliation from the United States should Russia allow continued malign activity in the sphere.

Biden, speaking ahead of his press conference following a slate of bilateral meetings with Putin and Russian officials, claimed the topic of cybersecurity was included in a discussion on establishing a “mechanism” for “strategic stability.”

“I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off-limits to attack, period, by cyber or any other means,” the president stated. “I gave them a list, and I don’t have it in front of me, if I am not mistaken, of 16 entities — 16 defined as critical infrastructure, from the energy sector to our water systems.”

Biden hammered the need for the two countries “to take action against criminals that conduct ransomware activities on their territory.”

“So we agreed to task experts in both our countries to work on specific understandings about what is off-limits and to follow up on specific cases that originate in other countries, and that’s either of our countries,” he continued.

“We’ll find out whether we have a cybersecurity arrangement that begins to bring some order,” Biden added later in his remarks. “I looked at him. I said, ‘How would you feel if ransomware took on the pipelines from your oil fields?’ He said, ‘It would matter.’ This is not about just our self-interest.”

It’s worth noting that Putin also mentioned the cybersecurity discussion during his Wednesday press conference, but he also blamed the U.S. for the “majority” of international cyberattacks.