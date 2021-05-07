By

Biden calls himself a Catholic. He supports the genocide of Planned Parenthood in killing black babies. He uses tax dollars to murder the unborn because of their race. He supports segregated schools, dorms and graduations (if he didn’t, why hasn’t his Department of Justice sued to stop the Democrat racism?)

Now he signs a proclamation declaring a National Day of Prayer—without using the name of G-d even once. Who does he want you to prayer to? Government? Democrat Biden has turned a day of prayer into a day promoting atheists.

This is a sick man—calling himself a believer—than doing what evil would do—erase the name of G-d while at the same time murdering the children of G-d. Of course the mainstream media said nothing about the atheist in the White House.

Biden issues National Day of Prayer Proclamation that does not include the word ‘God’

The lone use of the word “Lord” appears only once at the conclusion of the declaration as it pertains to the date: The word appears within the boilerplate phrase “in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one.”

By Alex Nitzberg, Just the News, 5/6/21 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/florida-gov-desantis-signs-election-bill-limiting-drop-boxes-and-mail?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden has issued a National Day of Prayer proclamation in which the word “God” does not appear once.

“I invite the citizens of our Nation to give thanks, in accordance with their own faiths and consciences, for our many freedoms and blessings, and I join all people of faith in prayers for spiritual guidance, mercy, and protection,” Biden says in the proclamation.

The phrase “the divine” comes up in a quote that is attributed to the late Rep. John Lewis: “Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet.”

In contrast, former President Donald Trump mentioned God about a dozen times in his final National Prayer Day proclamation last year.

David Brody, host of The Water Cooler inquired, “How do you release a proclamation about prayer and not mention God at all?”