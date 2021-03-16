Biden LIED to Evangelicals About Abortion—He Lied about Everything Else as Well

By

Joe Biden is a liar. The problem is, he doesn’t remember what he said, to whom, when, where or why. But last year he was a proud Catholic—and told evangelical Christians he was a “faithful” Catholic. He lied. The Catholic Church does not believe in baby killing—Joe Biden does. “A Christian group called Evangelicals for Biden told the president that voters feel “betrayed” by his plans to force taxpayers to fund abortions through the COVID-19 relief bill. In a letter Saturday, they said they promised to support President Joe Biden on the condition that he would work to find “common ground” with most Americans on abortion, RT reports. “We feel used and betrayed and have no intention of simply watching these kinds of efforts happen from the sidelines,” Evangelicals for Biden wrote. “Many evangelicals and Catholics took risks to support Biden publicly. President Biden and Democrats need to honor their courage.” “The Biden team wanted to talk to us during the campaign to gain our support, and we gave it on the condition there would be active dialogue and common-ground solutions on the issue of abortion,” they continued. “There has been no dialogue since the campaign.”

JOE BIDEN LIED AND BABIES DIED. Should he be impeached for the lie that is killing babies?

“Evangelicals for Biden” Group Feels Betrayed by Him Making Good on His Promise to Fund Abortions

Micaiah Bilger, LifeNews, 3/8/21

A Christian group called Evangelicals for Biden told the president that voters feel “betrayed” by his plans to force taxpayers to fund abortions through the COVID-19 relief bill.

In a letter Saturday, they said they promised to support President Joe Biden on the condition that he would work to find “common ground” with most Americans on abortion, RT reports.

“We feel used and betrayed and have no intention of simply watching these kinds of efforts happen from the sidelines,” Evangelicals for Biden wrote. “Many evangelicals and Catholics took risks to support Biden publicly. President Biden and Democrats need to honor their courage.”

“The Biden team wanted to talk to us during the campaign to gain our support, and we gave it on the condition there would be active dialogue and common-ground solutions on the issue of abortion,” they continued. “There has been no dialogue since the campaign.”

But Biden was not moderate on the campaign trail. Quite the opposite, he abandoned all “common ground” on abortion and embraced a radical pro-abortion agenda. That included ending his long-time support of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for most abortions in Medicaid and other federal programs.

Now, Biden and Democrat leaders are trying to force taxpayers to fund the killing of unborn babies in abortions through the new COVID-19 relief bill. The $1.9 trillion spending package does not include any limits on taxpayer funding for abortions, and, on Sunday, Senate Democrats blocked Republicans’ attempts to restore the Hyde Amendment to the bill.

A few weeks earlier, Americans got a clue that the bill would include taxpayer funding for abortions when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question about it.

Most Americans, including Democrat voters, oppose taxpayer funding for abortions, something the Evangelicals for Biden noted in their letter.

“We are very disappointed about the COVID-19 relief package’s exclusion of the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding bipartisan policy that prevents taxpayer funding for abortion,” they wrote. “We’re even more upset that the Biden administration is supporting this bill. As pro-life leaders in the evangelical community, we publicly supported President Biden’s candidacy with the understanding that there would be engagement [with] us on the issue of abortion and particularly the Hyde Amendment …”

The Federalist reports the group, which represents more than 5,000 “pro-life evangelical” Christians, endorsed Biden in October.

While “we disagree with Vice President Biden and the Democratic platform on the issue of abortion,” Biden’s “policies are more consistent with the biblically shaped ethic of life than those of Donald Trump,” the group said when it endorsed him.

In their letter Saturday, they urged Biden to honor his commitment to voters and demand that Congress reapply the Hyde Amendment to the bill.

“This is no time for radical change to longstanding abortion policy,” they wrote.

Dr. Richard Mouw, president emeritus of Fuller Seminary, and Ronald J. Sider, president emeritus of Evangelicals for Social Action, signed the letter.

Polls consistently show most Americans do not want their tax dollars to pay for the killing of unborn babies in abortions, including many Democrat voters. These include recent polls from Marist and Harvard University/Politico. According to Marist, six in 10 Americans (60 percent) oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, while the Harvard poll found that 58 percent oppose it.

What’s more, research suggests low-income individuals do not want taxpayer-funded abortions. According to the Harvard/Politico poll, voters who make more than $75,000 were more supportive of ending the Hyde Amendment (45 percent in favor), while those who make $25,000 or less were strongly against it (24 percent in favor). In other words, the people most likely to qualify for a Medicaid-covered, taxpayer-funded abortion do not want it.

The Hyde Amendment has been in place since 1976 and, until recently, had strong bipartisan support in Congress. It has saved an estimated 2.4 million babies from abortions, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.